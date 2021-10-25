Dominance of world’s deadliest malaria parasite in Africa could be overtaken by experts

A child health consultation at the Obunga dispensary in Homa Bay, one of eight counties participating in the pilot malaria vaccination program. Credit: Joyce Chimbi / IPS

Nairobi, Kenya, October 25 (IPS) – One morning in 2016, Lillian Nekesa’s 3-year-old woke up with classic flu-like symptoms of malaria. It was not Kevin’s first encounter with the deadly disease.

Kevin, however, was not immediately rushed to the Busia County Referral Hospital for advanced treatment based on his severe symptoms.

Nekesa rushed him to a village health center as the referral hospital is an hour’s walk from their home in Mayenje, Busia county.

“Two days have passed and Kevin has not improved, and by the time we took him to the referral hospital it was too late,” she said.

This is not an isolated incidence, says Desmond Wanjala, one of 10 community health volunteers serving a community health unit of 1,000 households in the region.

He says malaria is rife in Busia, located near the Lake Victoria area. The incidence of malaria in Busia is six times higher than the national average of 5.6%.

Government estimates further show that counties around the lake region bear the highest malaria disease burden, with a prevalence rate of 19%.

“More than 70% of the population of Busia is at risk of malaria and help is not always at hand, especially in emergencies. We are in the heart of the village and the main means of transport to the referral hospital is a motorbike which costs $ 2. at $ 5, which people find it hard to pay, ”he says.

Malaria is a primary health problem, according to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics. In 2019, malaria caused approximately 229 million clinical episodes and 409,000 deaths.

About 94% of these deaths were recorded in the WHO African Region. In Kenya alone, around 3.5 million new clinical cases and 10,700 deaths are recorded each year, according to government data.

In this context, Dr Bernhards Ogutu, Principal Investigator in Malaria at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), tells IPS that RTS, S with a Mosquirix brand name, has the potential to reverse this trend.

It is the only approved malaria vaccine.

After thirty years in the making, he says Mosquirix is ​​a lifeline for children, especially in rural areas endemic to malaria. He says children continue to die despite free treatment for malaria, largely due to late presentation in health facilities.

Currently piloted in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi, Dr Christopher Odero told IPS that the vaccine targets infants and young children in Africa because it was developed to boost immunity specifically against Plasmodium falciparum.

Odero, technical advisor and specialist in malaria and vaccines at PATH, claims that Plasmodium Falciparum is the world’s deadliest malaria parasite. The parasite is mainly found in Africa, accounting for around 90% of the total Plasmodium parasites on the continent. The female Anopheles mosquito transmits it.

He explained that the vaccine would work best in the malaria-affected regions of the sub-Saharan Africa region and other parts of Africa where transmission of Plasmodium falciparum malaria is moderate to high.

Odero points out that even though the reported vaccine has 40% efficacy against clinical malaria, the public health benefits of using this vaccine are enormous. The benefits of using the vaccine, along with other WHO-approved malaria prevention measures, far outweigh the risks.

In particular, he stresses that the vaccine is a complementary tool in the fight against malaria which should go hand in hand with the systematic use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, the spraying of insecticides inside buildings and rapid access to malaria screening and treatment.

The potential impact of the vaccine cannot be ignored. Four in ten vaccinated children will not get malaria and three in ten vaccinated children will not get severe malaria, Odero says.

He says the vaccine relieves resource-strapped health systems because six of 10 vaccinated children with severe malaria would not need a blood transfusion.

In western Kenya, where the pilot program is underway in eight counties, Odero says the vaccine can reduce the average number of episodes of malaria attacks per child from five to two per year. This is crucial because repeated attacks of malaria can have lifelong effects such as chronic anemia and stunted growth.

This proven ability to reduce child deaths, severe malaria and safety in the context of routine use informed WHO’s policy recommendation on the wider use of the vaccine, he says.

Ogutu agrees, noting that the quality of the vaccine and the risk-benefit profile are favorable. The feasibility of implementation, the potential impact on public health and the likely cost-effectiveness of vaccine deployment are beyond doubt.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he says the vaccine has achieved equitable coverage. Ogutu says that at least 250,000 children in Kenya have already received the recommended four doses and that they will remain in the pilot program until 2022.

Ogutu says there is a need for further evaluation to gather additional information on the effectiveness of the vaccine over a longer period of time and assess the long-term effects on the community and any other issues that may arise with routine use. vaccine.

The ongoing pilot malaria vaccination program is funded through the collaboration of three global health funding agencies: Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and Unitaid.

In addition, WHO, PATH and GSK provide in-kind contributions. GSK, for example, the vaccine maker, will donate up to 10 million doses of Mosquirix. To date, over 2.3 million doses have been administered in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi.

Ogutu says the vaccine could be available for wider use in Kenya over the next year at 18 months – a step in the right direction for all children at risk and coastal areas near the Indian Ocean and the Lake Victoria area. It cautions against vaccine myths and misconceptions associated with any new vaccine that could compromise the use of breakthrough scientific innovation.

To increase and maintain high immunization coverage, Wanjala urges the government to continue supporting vaccine training for community health volunteers (CHVs). CHWs remain the main link between communities in rural areas and health facilities.

In 2019, Kenya had around 6,000 community health units out of 10,000 targeted units supported by at least 86,000 community health volunteers like Wanjala.

“Each community health unit is supported by ten community health volunteers. We need support to use this community system to promote immunization, ”concludes Wanjala.

