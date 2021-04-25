Domestic workers in Gulf countries are in trouble on TikTok

Domestic workers, often isolated, are particularly vulnerable to abuse, according to advocacy groups.

With their already minimal freedoms further diminished by the pandemic and growing isolation, domestic workers relentlessly use TikTok to tell the world how they are being treated, even though it could be dangerous to do so.

Some women use the messages just to let off steam. Others seek to publicize their often dire working conditions, often with a fatalistic sense of humor. Their audiences, many of whom are also foreign workers, say scrolling through fun videos is a way to relieve loneliness and can provide brief respite from stress, anxiety or depression.

“Many here are suffering,” said Merygene Cajoto, 35, a Filipino worker in Saudi Arabia who posted to more than 18,000 subscribers. “The way they express their depression, their stress related to their work, is done through TikTok. Friends send me videos and tips. It’s kind of a helpline.

Ms. Dama started posting on TikTok about a year ago, documenting the struggles of workers like her in the Middle East. Before the “Don’t Got It” video went viral, it had fewer than 20,000 subscribers. After its release, that number jumped to around 5,000 within days, and she now has more than 32000.

His videos, often tinged with sarcasm, dissect some of the serious issues facing domestic workers in the Gulf.

In another video, Ms. Dama puts on a headscarf to imitate her Saudi employer. Her boss accused her of stealing money because she “comes from poverty at home,” according to Ms. Dama.