Does WFP deserve the Nobel Peace Prize?

STOCKHOLM / ROME, November 24 (IPS) – If I am not for me, who will be for me? But if I am only for myself, who am I? And if not now, when? What is odious to you, do not do it to your fellows, go and learn. ?? Hillel the Elder, active in the first century BCE On December 10, representatives of the World Food Program (PAM) will receive in Norway the Nobel Prize of Peace at Oslo City Hall. This is happening as the COVID-19 pandemic is causing lockdowns and suffering around the world, limiting agricultural production and disrupting supply chains.

The World Food Program focuses on hunger and food security. It supports 100 million people in around 90 countries. Two-thirds of WFP’s activities are carried out in conflict zones, where the organization provides food assistance to people who would otherwise have been fatally affected by undernourishment and famine.

In particular, it is the poorest households in the world that suffer from hunger and their situation is worsening. In 2019, 135 million people were classified as ‘critically food insecure’. and the numbers are constantly increasing. This is not only due to the devastation of COVID-19, the current food crisis is further exacerbated by weather extremes, economic shocks, socio-political crises, lack of employment, rising food prices, as well as an endemic lack of adequate nutrition and dietary diversity, safe water, sanitation and health care. In several regions, protracted armed conflicts aggravate the suffering. It is estimated that 79 million people are currently displaced ?? 44 million internally, while 20 million refugees fall under UNHCR’s mandate. Deprived of their means of subsistence, many of these desolate individuals are constantly threatened with famine.

Considering the above, you can assume that most people feel that the WFP Nobel Prize is well deserved. However, the World Food Program and its mandate have often been questioned. Some even demanded the demise of the organization, referring to a general debate on the net effectiveness of aid. Among other arguments, it has been argued that some countries have become too dependent on foreign aid and therefore it must stop. Politicians, journalists and even some aid workers have pointed out that food support to hungry people can worsen an already catastrophic situation by prolonging conflicts, creating and stimulating corruption, strengthening predatory regimes, supporting warring factions. and by promoting black markets. In addition, it was indicated that an apparent ineffectiveness of huge global organizations, supported by the UN and such as WFP, motivates their de-funding.

During my assignments as a consultant at WFP Headquarters in Rome, I have listened to people tell me about their experiences of dealing with thousands of hungry people, especially malnourished, sick and dying children. This while they put their lives in danger, being surrounded by murderous armies, bandits and militias. I was also told of their unease at being forced to cooperate with politicians who used hungry people as pawns in their cynical power games. When asked if they believed in WFP’s mandate and right to exist, they replied that if you had faced the suffering of other severely malnourished human beings, you could not even imagine a justification for not trying to help them. • Witnessing a person’s death from undernourishment is horrible. How can your conscience bear the knowledge that you did nothing about it, while realizing that you could have saved the one who died. ??

The people I spoke to knew the organization they served had its shortcomings, but they were also eager to change them. They told me that they felt privileged to have had the opportunity to alleviate the suffering of others. As I walked through the WFP foyer, I couldn’t help but glance at a wall covered with bronze plaques honoring WFP staff who had been killed in the field trying to help starving people. . The last time I saw the wall, in 2018, there were 98 names.

Like any other United Nations organization, WFP is not a self-sufficient entity, it depends on voluntary donations, mainly from governments. As a result, WFP is made up of its member states and criticizing WFP means that you must in fact question your own government’s commitment to the running of the organization. Correcting the shortcomings of WFP does not mean cutting off its financial support, it would be much better if more people were made aware of the impressive achievements of the organization and tried to remedy the supposed shortcomings by working through their own representatives within the organization. PAM.

Why should we put an end to an experienced world organization, which keeps track of human suffering in the world, while trying to change it? Why allow suffering, when it can be alleviated? We all depend on each other. The suffering of others is a warning to you and me, as Hillel stated in the quote above ?? if I have chosen not to help someone, then how can I ask for help from others when I am in danger?

Many of us live in an absurd paradise of reckless consumption, depleting our planet’s resources, destroying the very preconditions for our existence and well-being. The mere packaging of everything we consume threatens to suffocate the Earth. The cost of supporting WFP and its efforts to fight world hunger is only a tiny fraction of what is spent on luxurious, unnecessary and even harmful luxury production ?? not talking about the arms industry. Awarding a Nobel Peace Prize to an organization like WFP is recognition of the responsibility we all have to each other.

At a time when every inhabitant of planet Earth is eclipsed by COVID-19, a WFP Nobel Peace Prize reminds us of how precious we are to each other. When people are faced with a disease that until now cannot be controlled with effective drugs and health care, it makes us realize the importance of ignoring petty chauvinism, narcissism, games of power and selfishness. It is high time to step up international cooperation and realize that the Earth is a closed biological sphere, where we must, for our own survival, join forces to save both our planet and humanity. No nation can fight a pandemic on its own, nor can famine and pollution be changed without international organizations.

Let us therefore rejoice in the WFP peace prize and hope that the rich countries of the world realize the urgency to support the organization and to replenish its funds. Their contributions have so far been insufficient to meet the identified needs of food insecure populations and WFP’s funding gap is currently $ 4.1 billion and growing steadily.

Source: Global Network Against the Food Crisis (2020) Global Food Crisis Report 2020: Joint Analysis for Better Decisions. Rome: PAM

Jan Lundius holds a doctorate. on the History of Religion at Lund University and has been a development expert, researcher and advisor to Sida, UNESCO, FAO and other international organizations.

