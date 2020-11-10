Does development for the World Bank mainly do business?

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 10 (IPS) – The World Bank has finally given up on defending its controversial but influential Business Activity Report (DBR). In August, the Bank “suspended” the publication of the DBR due to a “number of irregularities“after its much-criticized ranking system was revealed to be fraudulent.

Anise Chowdhury

Apparently, the data from four countries – China, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia – was “inappropriately modified“, according to the Wall Street newspaper. The exposure of these irregularities was the last straw: now it is not certain that the DBR will return after its suspension.

Exposing the lie

After Chief Economist Paul Romer told the the Wall Street newspaper two years ago he had lost his faith in the “integrity” of the DBR, and apologized to Chile for the possibly politically motivated data manipulation, he was forced to resign. The Economist then commented, “His resignation may not end the controversy“.

Romer later received the so-called Nobel Prize in economics after his resignation. Almost two decades ago, Joseph Stiglitz also received the award after he was forced to resign over disputes with US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers following the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1998.

When Justin Sandefur and Divyanshi Wadhwa of the Center for Global Development (CGD) exposed how methodological adjustments changed the DBR rankings of Chile and India to strengthen Piñera and Modi “pro-market” vis-à-vis their opponents more centrist. Simeon Djankov, founder of the Bank’s Doing Business Index, dismissed CGD and both authors as “reformed marxist“.

Doing Business vs SDGs

Djankov insisted that DBR is about the costs of doing business, not “the benefits of running a companyHe contemptuously told those who criticized the DBR for failing to consider social or environmental impacts, to create their own “clue that says the benefits of … regulation.”

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

For the DBR, it did not matter if the reduction in regulation harmed the environment or employment conditions, or if the tax reduction limited the government’s ability to finance public investments and provide public health or social protection. decent as long as these “reforms” reduced the costs of doing business. .

Single-handedly, Djankov denounced the lack of depth of the Bank’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By undermining the social and environmental dimensions, Djankov exposed the real attitude of the Bank towards sustainable development.

The Bank therefore had little choice but to abandon the DBR, which has already done enormous damage to development by encouraging harmful tax competition and “races to the bottom” in environmental protection. and labor rights.

Race to the bottom for nothing

Governments seek to improve their country’s DBR ranking believing it will increase growth through increased investment, especially foreign direct investment (FDI). However, the evidence has been disappointing.

For example, a World Bank Policy Research Working Paper found that, “on average, countries that undertake large-scale reforms relative to other countries do not necessarily attract larger inflows”. For developing countries, he found an insignificant statistical relationship. Another study concluded, “the various studies do not provide indications on which possible reforms are most strongly correlated with increased growth”.

Such ranking competition has encouraged debilitating and investor-friendly government behavior. The index has become a tool for governments to formulate, evaluate and legitimize their economic policies. Some now play the system raise the ranking of their countries with mainly cosmetic reforms.

Recent Indonesia “all BillThe bill, emanating from a government increasingly influenced by the Bank, is now widely criticized for having strongly favored powerful business interests at the expense of workers and human rights. and the environment.

Agrarian counter-revolution

Giving up DBR may be a good start, but it’s far from enough. The Bank must also end other similar “ ideologically ” exercises, such as its Enabling the Business of Agriculture (EBA) and Investing Across Borders (IAB) indicators, which prioritize FDI, usually to the detriment of some ODD.

The banks EBA indicators project is an extension of his Farm Business Benchmarking Program (BBA), first launched in 2013. BBA, partly based on the DBI methodology, was created after the The G8 asked the Bank in 2012 to develop such an index for the controversies of the G8 New Alliance Program for Food Security and Nutrition.

The Bank said, “The indicators provide a tangible measure of progress and identify regulatory barriers to market integration and entrepreneurship in agriculture,” leading to a more modern commercial agriculture sector. Private investors in the agro-industry will be the main beneficiaries of its proposals for land policies and deregulation in terms of environmental protection.

But the Bank does not bother to explain how farmers, especially smallholders or peasants, will benefit from the proposed reforms or from large-scale commercial agriculture. Our earth; Our business stressed that EBA will encourage corporate land grabbing and undermine smallholder farmers who produce 80% of the food consumed in developing countries.

As of January 2017, more than 158 organizations and academics from around the world denounced the EBA to the President of the World Bank and to his five Western donors (USAID, DFID, DANIDA, the Netherlands and the Gates Foundation), demanding its immediate end.

In response, the Bank done some cosmetic changes and abandoned its controversial land indicator. However, his latest (2019) EBA still reflects its strong bias in favor of commercial agricultural inputs and monoculture, undermining food security, sustainability as well as customary land tenure.

Encourage foreign direct investment

The Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) launched its Investing Across Borders (IAB) indicators in 2010. Strongly influenced by Hernando de Soto, the IAB indicators were designed to complement the DB indicators of the Bank.

The IAB indicators claim to help accelerate economic growth by prioritizing FDI as an engine of job creation, technology transfer, skills enhancement, promotion of competition and fiscal consolidation. In fact, the BFI indicators encourage executives who limit the benefits for host countries in addition to reinforcing the harmful effects of cross-border investment agreements.

the the indicators also violate the letter and spirit of IFC’s performance standards for environmental and social sustainability; Principles for responsible agricultural investment respecting rights, livelihoods and resources; Voluntary Guidelines on Responsible Governance of Land Tenure, Fisheries and Forests; and various other international instruments.

One size never fits all

The rise and fall of DBR exposes the dangers of using and overstating the importance of standardized rankings for very different countries and business environments. A CI is usually complex and difficult to narrow down to a few key metrics, let alone a meaningful composite index.

Reforming only certain aspects of business regulation due to the influence of Doing Business may not be optimal, especially when government capacity is limited. Conclusion of academic literature reviews, “While there is empirical evidence that institutional reform can promote growth, it is less clear which reforms are most important, how to prioritize possible CI reforms, and what types of institutional frameworks and functions are needed.”

Growth factors and constraints are very context specific, so reform priorities should also be context specific. Therefore, a single approach to measuring and understanding the complex issues of the investment environment is very problematic, especially an approach based on the interests and priorities of particular institutions and powers.

The Bank should stop doing harm by focusing on its original mandate of intermediation of financing at the lowest possible cost for sustainable development, relief and recovery in our extraordinary times. It should stop misleading the world, especially developing countries, with its supposedly highly biased knowledge products.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram