Dodge the ‘two-sided blade demon’ as the Year of the Ox approaches

In the underground mall adjacent to Taipei’s famous Lungshan Temple, a chubby white bird pecks at a box of orange and red envelopes under the watchful gaze of its owner Chin-yuan Chang.

He chooses one then the other and finally decides on an orange envelope, which he takes out with his little beak.

Chang opens the envelope to pull out a card and places it next to two more to form a triptych of predictions for the world in the upcoming Year of the Ox, which officially begins on Friday.

“This [first card] is good. It denotes an upward movement. In terms of work, this means that there will be an opportunity for promotion. Since we are asking questions about the whole world, it means the whole economy will grow. However, as the economy improves, you will have this [second card]. Things will get better, but it won’t be easy. At each passage, there will be difficulties. Now for the last card… ”Chang said and suddenly became agitated.

In front of her is a card depicting the ‘Two-sided Blade Demon’, which depicts duplicity, betrayal and dual use – perhaps a sign, she fears, of the end of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. .

Chang is unhappy with this ending and the birds are encouraged to choose an additional card.

Fortune-teller Chin-yuan Chang’s two plump birds at Lungshan Temple ready to choose one of the brightly colored envelopes [Erin Hale/Al Jazeera]

The bird selects a card depicting a Song Dynasty tale of two star crossed lovers with a happy ending, and Chang looks relieved. Perhaps the Year of the Ox will prove to be better than the calamitous Year of the Rat, whose arrival last January inadvertently spread COVID-19 around the world as tourists from Wuhan, where the outbreak was. already accelerate, flew abroad to celebrate the holidays.

By this Sunday, the third day of the New Years holiday, Chang expects the mall to be filled with Taiwanese asking similar questions about herself and other fortune tellers; a key element of traditional festivities.

Known to many in the West as the “Chinese New Year,” the start of the Lunar New Year is celebrated across Asia, from Japan to Southeast Asia and among the Asian diaspora in places like London, New York, Vancouver and Melbourne.

In Taiwan, where most of the island’s non-native population has its roots in China, many people practice traditional Chinese customs, including those that were largely destroyed during the Cultural Revolution on the mainland for years. 1960 and 1970.

Around the world, however, preparations will include the usual house cleaning before heading home to attend a family celebration, known as the Reunion Dinner, on New Year’s Eve. In China, the holidays generally mark the world’s largest annual human migration and a time of strong expansion for tourism, but this year’s celebrations in China and elsewhere will be more deaf with travel restrictions and limits on public gatherings in place.

In Taiwan, however, where COVID-19 has been largely contained, the Lunar New Year will continue largely unchanged from previous years with train tickets sold out and popular god shrines filled with food offerings, of flowers and incense for the new year.

Love, marriage, TSMC

For those looking for their fortunes for the coming year, they may rely on methods dating back hundreds or even thousands of years, but their questions, Chang said, are often decidedly modern.

One of the most popular queries is for investment advice, especially the fate of TSMC, Taiwan’s leading chipmaker, whose stocks have rallied over the past year.

Other questions, however, are more classic, such as predictions about marriage and romantic relationships.

The “ two-sided bladed demon ” stands for duplicity, betrayal and double play [Erin Hale/Al Jazeera] Chang was relieved when her bird instead chose a card depicting a Song Dynasty tale of two star crossed lovers that has a happy ending. [Erin Hale/Al Jazeera]

For those who want to avoid holiday crowds and the ever-lingering threat of COVID-19, forecasts for the coming year are also printed in special New Year’s newspapers and magazines available at most convenience stores.

The newspapers, however, also include advice for world leaders, including Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, born under the monkey zodiac sign, who could have “a lucky year with the help of friends” and the Chinese President Xi Jinping, a snake, who might see “opportunities for development and making money, but allies and enemies will appear at the same time,” according to Wealth Magazine.

The left-wing Hong Kong-based Apple Daily has predicted that COVID-19 will subside by March 20 when the economy begins to recover and advised to pray to the earth god for health. luck, while the right-wing China Times recommended readers buy high yield bonds, Japanese yen, and US dollars.

In his cabin at Lungshan Temple, Chang said the Year of the Ox will be a global challenge, including for investors, but it should end on a higher note than it started.

Lungshan Temple is one of the most renowned temples in Taiwan and is usually packed with people for the Lunar New Year. [File: Ritchie B Tongo/EPA]

And things could start to change in a few months.

“There will be a lot of hardships to overcome and that will make everyone turn a blind eye to get things, to get money. People can be hurt. Because business is so bad now, all industries are doing badly. There will be conflicts between people. It’s relatively bad, ”she says.

“In economic terms, everyone’s business will be fine. Everyone will be able to earn money. Each card corresponds to a month, so around mid-June things will start to improve. “