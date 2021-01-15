Doctors’ offices are facing a deluge of vaccine requests.

Doctors’ offices are overflowing with requests from patients hoping to get vaccinated, even though most doctors do not have doses to offer. Overwhelmed by all the requests, staff at some private medical practices email and place posters in their desks and notes on their websites making it clear they cannot provide the photo.

But primary care and family medicine are at the heart of preventive care, and that’s where most people usually get vaccines, said Shawn Martin, executive director of the American Academy of Family Physicians. As patients worry about where and when they can get the coronavirus vaccine, they turn to their doctors, who in most cases just don’t have the vaccines.

The tension only increased this week when federal officials indicated that more doses from a stockpile would be sent to states. But they have since clarified that the lot is in fact from a slice saved for the second doses.

“The calls are definitely pouring in,” said Martin. “I think the challenge today has been a lack of consistent prioritization and the lack of a consistent distribution strategy.” And that, he said, made it even more difficult for doctors to meet all the requests. Directing patients to the best information on where to get vaccinated is not always easy.