Doctors’ offices are facing a deluge of vaccine requests.
Doctors’ offices are overflowing with requests from patients hoping to get vaccinated, even though most doctors do not have doses to offer. Overwhelmed by all the requests, staff at some private medical practices email and place posters in their desks and notes on their websites making it clear they cannot provide the photo.
But primary care and family medicine are at the heart of preventive care, and that’s where most people usually get vaccines, said Shawn Martin, executive director of the American Academy of Family Physicians. As patients worry about where and when they can get the coronavirus vaccine, they turn to their doctors, who in most cases just don’t have the vaccines.
The tension only increased this week when federal officials indicated that more doses from a stockpile would be sent to states. But they have since clarified that the lot is in fact from a slice saved for the second doses.
“The calls are definitely pouring in,” said Martin. “I think the challenge today has been a lack of consistent prioritization and the lack of a consistent distribution strategy.” And that, he said, made it even more difficult for doctors to meet all the requests. Directing patients to the best information on where to get vaccinated is not always easy.
Some health services, such as Family HealthCare, a Maryland-based provider, have introduced notices on their websites informing patients that they cannot offer the vaccine. In bright red letters, the Family HealthCare website reads: “At this time, we do not have details on the logistics of vaccine distribution and administration. We do not know if FHC will eventually have these vaccines to administer in our offices, as it depends on national and local logistics. “
Dr Andrew Carroll, a family physician and primary care physician in Chandler, Ariz., Said his staff get between 10 and 15 calls per hour to inquire about the vaccine. He said he was discouraged that he could not actually deliver the vaccine to his patients, especially since his office bought a freezer equipped to store the Pfizer vaccine, which should be stored at cold temperatures.
“Being sort of at the back of the pack in terms of distribution for what is possibly one of the most important immunization programs of our lives is so frustrating,” he said. “Unfortunately we have to tell our patients that we are not giving the vaccine.”
Dr Carroll has sent out emails letting his patients know about the situation, but he’s still getting calls – and he understands why. He said some people who are hesitant about the vaccine could be reassured if their own doctor’s office was the one giving it.
“Many patients are very reluctant to receive a vaccine that has not been proven,” he said. “They prefer to be vaccinated by someone they can call immediately afterwards if they have any problems.”
