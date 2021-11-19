Doctors fear “increase in death toll” after Lebanon lifts drug subsidies

Beirut, Lebanon – Over the past six months, the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut has struggled with power cuts, drug shortages and a tidal wave of medical personnel migrating for better employment opportunities.

But now, with the partial removal of drug subsidies, doctors at the Lebanese capital’s public facility fear the worst.

“We can expect an increase in the number of deaths,” Dr Mahmoud Hassoun, director of operations at the hospital, told Al Jazeera.

“How do you treat a patient when there are expensive drugs that you cannot provide? “

Health Minister Firas Abiad announced earlier this month the partial removal of subsidies, especially on certain drugs for chronic diseases. The move caused the prices of these drugs to skyrocket, exacerbating a medical crisis that crippled Lebanon’s fragile health system.

The price of a blood pressure medication has increased nine-fold. Other drugs, such as those prescribed for mental health problems like depression and schizophrenia, now cost three times as much, according to Lebanese nonprofit Embrace.

Hassoun said the hospital will need to continue to rely on NGO support for supplies and prioritize some patients over others.

Lawmaker Bilal Abdullah, who is also a member of the parliamentary health committee, told Al Jazeera that the central bank “provides about $ 120 million in medical grants” per month. “Now he can only allocate $ 35 million.”

Lebanon is already going through a devastating economic crisis that has plunged around three quarters of the population into poverty. The Lebanese pound, in just over two years, has lost about 90 percent of its value against the US dollar, while the current political paralysis has blocked any hope of an economic recovery in the near future.

The country’s health sector has been particularly affected. Hospitals already facing shortages of medical supplies and staff – Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the epicenter of the Lebanese response to COVID-19, is only functioning at about half of its capacity – are also unable to get enough fuel to keep the lights on and the machines running. . Meanwhile, authorities have failed to prevent suppliers from building up stocks of drugs, or curbing their smuggling and black market trade at extraordinary rates.

“Our pharmacies are already empty without drugs,” pharmacist Joe Salloum told Al Jazeera. “Pharmacists no longer have the capital to buy drugs and citizens have less access to it.

Pharmacy workers serve customers in Beirut, Lebanon, November 17, 2021 [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

In May, the central bank refused to dip into foreign currency reserves to cover drug subsidies. Two months later, as reserves dwindled, the crisis-stricken country partially lifted subsidies on products such as vitamins and pain relievers costing 12,000 Lebanese pounds or less, as well as expensive block subsidies on wheat and fuel.

In an interview Thursday, Abiad, the health minister, described this month’s decision on chronic disease drugs as a “necessary step” and sought to allay fears that drug subsidies would be cut altogether.

Abiad said people “have the right to express their pain” and said he wanted to increase local production of some 500 drugs for chronic diseases.

“A bad policy but a lifeline”

Experts said Lebanon’s entire subsidy program, including for drugs, disproportionately benefits the rich compared to the poor. Several studies show that because the scheme does not target the most vulnerable but is applied at all levels, people with higher incomes benefit more because of their higher purchasing power. A study by the International Labor Organization shows that less than half of those who receive subsidies are among the poorest 80 percent.

Leila Dagher, associate professor of economics at the American University of Beirut, said Lebanon wasted billions of dollars maintaining the program.

“It was bad policy from the start,” Dagher, who is also a senior researcher at the Lebanese Center for Political Studies, told Al Jazeera. “However, we had repeatedly warned that given the rapidly deteriorating economic situation, Lebanese households would be severely affected by the removal of the subsidies and should therefore be compensated with a cash assistance program.”

The government has long promised to implement a ration card program to help some 500,000 vulnerable families and cushion the shock of the removal of subsidies. But it has failed to secure funding from the international community amid ongoing political turmoil and the Central Bank’s refusal to use its reserves to help fund the $ 556 million program.

“There is still no clear timeline for launching the long-awaited ‘ration card’ and I haven’t heard a single valid rationale for it,” Dagher said.

“Togo, like Lebanon, does not have a comprehensive social registry, but it was able to deploy an emergency cash assistance program to more than half a million people in less than four weeks. “

Meanwhile, Olivier De Schutter, a United Nations special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights who recently met with Lebanese officials and struggling families, said authorities were aware of the negative consequences but he said the removal of subsidies was “inevitable”.

“You cannot lift subsidies – whether on bread, wheat or medicine – without strengthening the purchasing power of people in poverty by raising the minimum wage and improving social protection, which is extremely important. thin today, ”De Schutter told Al Jazeera.

“I think we should be really careful with sequencing. “