Do the German election results signal a shift to the left for Europe?

Sunday’s elections in Germany ended in victory for the country’s Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Olaf Scholz. It was a remarkable comeback for a center-left party, which, like many of its counterparts across Europe, has bled support at the polls over the past decade or more.

The question therefore immediately arises as to whether Mr Scholz’s victory in Germany can be a harbinger of a broader revival for the center-left parties that were once the mainstays of the continent’s politics.

Inside Germany, Mr. Scholz is preparing for negotiations to form a left-wing coalition government with the Greens and the Libertarian Free Democrats. After his centrist campaign, to what extent the tendency to the left remains an open question. And nothing is guaranteed: his conservative rival, who lost only 1.6 percentage points, has not conceded and also wants to try to form a coalition.

Although the results shocked conservative opponents of Mr Scholz, the center-left landscape also remains difficult. Elsewhere in Europe, many center-left parties saw their share of the vote erode as their traditional base among union and industrial workers disappeared and political blocs split into an array of smaller parties.