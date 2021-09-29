Do the German election results signal a shift to the left for Europe?
Sunday’s elections in Germany ended in victory for the country’s Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Olaf Scholz. It was a remarkable comeback for a center-left party, which, like many of its counterparts across Europe, has bled support at the polls over the past decade or more.
The question therefore immediately arises as to whether Mr Scholz’s victory in Germany can be a harbinger of a broader revival for the center-left parties that were once the mainstays of the continent’s politics.
Inside Germany, Mr. Scholz is preparing for negotiations to form a left-wing coalition government with the Greens and the Libertarian Free Democrats. After his centrist campaign, to what extent the tendency to the left remains an open question. And nothing is guaranteed: his conservative rival, who lost only 1.6 percentage points, has not conceded and also wants to try to form a coalition.
Although the results shocked conservative opponents of Mr Scholz, the center-left landscape also remains difficult. Elsewhere in Europe, many center-left parties saw their share of the vote erode as their traditional base among union and industrial workers disappeared and political blocs split into an array of smaller parties.
But after a wave of right-wing populists in recent years, there are signs that the political pendulum may be about to turn back. Here’s a look at the factors that will influence the possibility of a center-left revival.
The parties under the big tents on both sides have waned.
The German elections highlighted the continuation of a trend already visible across the continent: the fragmentation and volatility of political support.
Only three decades ago, Germany’s two main parties won over 80% of the vote in a national election. On Sunday, the Social Democrats received only 25.7%, while the Christian Democrats, along with their sister Bavarian party, the Christian Social Union, received 24.1%, questioning their legitimacy by as “Volkspartei” or large tent parties that represent all the elements. of the society.
The voices lost by the once dominant parties go to parties with more narrowly defined positions – be they the Greens, driven by environmental issues, or the Libertarian Free Democratic Party. If the German vote were broken down by traditional notions of ‘right’ and ‘left’, it would be almost equally divided, with around 45% on each side.
On the eve of the coronavirus pandemic, a survey of 14 countries of the European Union in 2019 by the Pew Research Center found that few voters expressed positive views about political parties. Only six out of almost 60 were viewed favorably by more than 50 percent of their country’s population. Populist parties across Europe have also received largely poor reviews.
The left has a lot of recovery to do.
It remains to be seen whether the German Social Democrats will be able to lead a government coalition. But if they do, they will join a relatively small club.
Of the 27 Member States of the European Union, only Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Malta have significantly center-left governments.
The old electoral coalitions that gave power to the center-left across the continent after 1945 included industrial workers, public sector employees, and urban professionals. But these groups, motivated primarily by class and economic need, have fragmented.
Two decades ago Tony Blair’s Labor Party fought for re-election in Britain, promoting center-left policies similar to those of President Bill Clinton. Now Labor has been out of power for more than a decade and in the last election suffered searing losses in working-class areas of England where its support was once deep.
In France, the center-left Socialist Party has never recovered from François Hollande’s unpopular presidency and its disastrous performance in the elections that followed. Since then, France has turned more and more to the right, with support for the Socialists and other left-wing parties waning.
In the run-up to the presidential elections next April, President Emmanuel Macron, who presented himself as centrist in 2017, is courting right-wing voters. Polls show he and Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally, are the two favorites to come out of the first round and meet in the second round.
Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris and socialist presidential candidate, has been losing support since she declared her candidacy earlier this month. According to a survey published last Thursday, only 4% of potential voters said they would support it in the first round next April.
And the “left” is not what it used to be.
In the aftermath of World War II, when money flowed into Europe thanks to the Marshall Plan and industry boomed, those who opposed communism but feared that capitalism would fuel instability and inequalities have come together under a broad umbrella of center-left parties.
They favored strong unions and welfare states with generous education and health care systems.
In Germany, as in other countries, the lines between center left and center right started to blur some time ago.
But if there is one question that animates many voters on the left and on the right, it is the role that the European Union must play in the governance of nations.
Many far-right parties have garnered support by making Brussels a regulatory overlord, stripping sovereignty from EU member states. Ms Merkel’s conservatives, on the other hand, are very pro-EU – but wary of any deepening of some fiscal ties within the bloc. However, many social democrats argue that the European Union must be strengthened through further integration.
European bonds were tested during the pandemic, and this process may have finally helped the Social Democrats as Germany put aside its traditional horror of EU shared debt to trigger emergency spending .
It is a plan that Mr Scholz, who is the German finance minister, drew up with his French counterpart. Ms Merkel, who endorsed the deal, has since repeatedly stressed that this is a unique case.
Mr Scholz’s central role in crafting the deal placed him squarely on the side of the Germans in favor of ever closer ties with their European neighbors.
Personality matters more than ever.
Another common denominator in the fragmented European political landscape is that personalities seem to be far more important to voters than traditional parties and the issues they represent.
There have always been extraordinary personalities on the European political scene. But whether it was Margaret Thatcher, François Mitterrand, Helmut Kohl or Willy Brandt, they were most often guided by a set of ideological principles.
The failure of major political parties to address the issues facing voters has led to a new generation of leaders who position themselves as iconoclasts. Mr Macron in France and Boris Johnson in Britain could hardly be more different. But both are opportunists, flout convention, and have designed larger-than-life characters to grab public attention. So far, voters have rewarded them.
Angela Merkel was their polar opposite, a stilted reluctance study that transcended ideological differences by exuding stability. His party candidate Armin Laschet was unable to convince voters that he was his natural heir, which opened the door for Mr Scholz, who managed to present himself as Merkel’s closest candidate – although he belongs to another party.
Norimitsu Onishi contributed reports.
