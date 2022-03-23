Divorce Is Down in China, but So Are Marriages

Many young Chinese people say they would prefer not to get married, as a job becomes harder to find, compete more fierce and the cost of living less manageable.

“I do not want to get married at all,” said Yao Xing, a 32-year-old bachelor who lives in the city of Dandong, near China’s border with North Korea. His parents are pressing him to get married and have children, but Mr. Yao said his job buying and selling kitchenware had made it hard to keep a steady income, which he sees as a prerequisite to marriage. Besides, he added, many women don’t want to get married anyway.

“I think more and more people around me don’t want to get married, and the divorce rate and marriage rate in China have dropped significantly, which I think is an irreversible trend,” Mr. Yao said.

Rising gender inequality at work and at home has caused many women to think twice about marriage as well. Better educated and more financially independent than their mothers, younger women have watched as their economic position has changed while society’s view of them has not.

“We call this a package deal, where a woman is not just marrying a man but the whole family,” said Wei-Jun Jean Yeung, a provost chair professor and founding director of the Center for Family and Population Research at the National University of Singapore. “This package does not seem to be a good deal anymore.”