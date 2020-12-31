Divided UK exits EU orbit and enters unknown Brexit

By Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON, Dec.31 (Reuters) – The UK leaves the orbit of the European Union on Thursday, turning its back on a tumultuous 48-year affair with the EU’s plan for an uncertain Brexit future that will shape the fortunes of its people for generations to come.

Brexit, for the most part, takes place at the midnight strike in Brussels, or 11 p.m. London time (GMT), when the UK de facto leaves its membership which continued after officially leaving the bloc on the 31st. January.

For five years, the frenzied whirlwinds of the Brexit crisis dominated European affairs, haunted the sterling markets and tarnished the UK’s reputation as a confident pillar of Western economic and political stability.

Presented by its supporters as the dawn of a newly independent ‘Global Britain’, Brexit has weakened the ties that unite England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in an economy of $ 3 trillion.

“Brexit is not an end but a start,” Johnson, 56, told Parliament just hours before approving his trade deal with the EU. Smiling, he later joked to reporters that he read the deal he signed.

Johnson said there would be no regulatory bonfire to build a “Dickensian Britain’s bargain basement” and assured Europe that the UK would remain the ” European civilization par excellence “.

But the face of the Brexit campaign has lacked details on what it wants to build with the UK’s new ‘independence’ – or how to do it by borrowing record amounts to pay for the COVID-19 crisis.

In the referendum of June 23, 2016, 17.4 million voters, or 52%, supported Brexit while 16.1 million, or 48%, supported staying in the bloc. Few people have changed their minds since. England and Wales voted against, but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted.

The referendum showed a UK divided over much more than the European Union and fueled introspection on everything from secession and immigration to capitalism, empire and modern Britishness.

Leaving was once the far-fetched dream of a motley crew of ‘Eurosceptics’ on the fringes of British politics: the UK became the ‘sick man of Europe’ in 1973 and two decades ago the Britons were arguing to join the euro. .

“The British establishment had basically lost its mojo and we entered what was then the common market, really for the sake of self-protection – we thought it was the best future for us, we couldn’t see a another way forward, ”Johnson told me.

Fast forward 48 years.

“We see a global future for ourselves,” said Johnson, who rose to power in 2019 and, against all odds, landed a Brexit divorce treaty and trade deal, along with the largest Tory majority since. Margaret Thatcher, in the 2019 election.

For supporters, Brexit is an escape from a doomed, German-dominated project that was far behind the major world powers of the United States and China.

Opponents say Brexit is folly that will weaken the West, torpedo what remains of Britain’s global weight, undermine its economy and ultimately leave it with a less cosmopolitan set of islands.

UNITED KINGDOM?

After the UK left the single market or customs union on Thursday, it is almost certain that there will be border disruptions. More paperwork means more costs for those importing and exporting goods across the EU-UK border.

The Port of Dover expects a drop in volumes in early January. The most worrying period, she says, will be from mid-January to the end of January, when volumes pick up.

Moving away from nearly half a century of membership means changing everything from pet passports and driving license rules for Britons in Europe to data rules.

Support for Scottish independence has increased, partly because of Brexit and partly because of COVID-19, threatening the 300-year-old political union between England and Scotland.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum is expected to take place in the first part of the decentralized parliament’s next term, which begins next year.

After reaching a trade deal for Christmas Eve to iron out the worst disruptions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen quoted William Shakespeare and TS Eliot.

“Parting is such a sweet pain,” she said. “What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a beginning.”

(Editing by Nick Macfie)