World
Disturbing variant of ‘Eek’ found in most Covid cases at Tokyo hospital, Japanese state broadcaster NHK says – Times of India
TOKYO: About 70% of coronavirus patients tested in a Tokyo the hospital last month wore a mutation known to reduce vaccine protection, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said Sunday.
The E484K mutation, dubbed “Eek” by some scientists, was found in 10 of 14 people who tested positive for the virus at the Tokyo Medical and Dental University Medical Hospital in March, according to the report.
For the two months through March, 12 out of 36 Covid the patients carried the mutation, none of whom had recently traveled abroad or reported no contact with people who had, he said.
Hospital officials were not immediately available for comment.
Before the Summer Olympics which should start in July, Japan is grappling with a new wave of infections. Health experts are particularly concerned about the spread of the mutant strains, even as large-scale vaccinations of the general population have yet to begin.
As of Friday, 446 new infections were reported in Tokyo, although that figure remains well below the peak of over 2,500 in January.
In Osaka, a record 666 cases have been reported. Health experts have expressed concern over the spread in this western metropolis of a mutant strain known to have emerged in Brittany.
NHK said none of the Tokyo hospital patients carried the British strain.
The E484K mutation, dubbed “Eek” by some scientists, was found in 10 of 14 people who tested positive for the virus at the Tokyo Medical and Dental University Medical Hospital in March, according to the report.
For the two months through March, 12 out of 36 Covid the patients carried the mutation, none of whom had recently traveled abroad or reported no contact with people who had, he said.
Hospital officials were not immediately available for comment.
Before the Summer Olympics which should start in July, Japan is grappling with a new wave of infections. Health experts are particularly concerned about the spread of the mutant strains, even as large-scale vaccinations of the general population have yet to begin.
As of Friday, 446 new infections were reported in Tokyo, although that figure remains well below the peak of over 2,500 in January.
In Osaka, a record 666 cases have been reported. Health experts have expressed concern over the spread in this western metropolis of a mutant strain known to have emerged in Brittany.
NHK said none of the Tokyo hospital patients carried the British strain.
Source link