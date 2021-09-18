Distressed economies, growing inequalities and millions of vulnerable people: the urgent need for vaccine equity

Developed countries are much more likely to immunize their citizens, which risks prolonging the pandemic and deepening global inequalities. In front of a dialogue at the UN Monday between senior UN officials UN News explains the importance of equity in vaccines.

What is vaccine equity?

© UNICEF / Francis Kokoroko A 76-year-old man shows his vaccination card after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in Kasoa, Ghana.

Quite simply, this means that all people, wherever they are in the world, must have equal access to a vaccine that offers protection against COVID-19[feminine infection.

QUI a fixé un objectif mondial de 70 % de la population de tous les pays à vacciner d’ici la mi-2022, mais pour atteindre cet objectif, un accès plus équitable aux vaccins sera nécessaire.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, directeur général de l’Organisation mondiale de la santé (QUI) a déclaré que l’équité en matière de vaccins n’était « ni sorcier, ni caritative. C’est une santé publique intelligente et dans le meilleur intérêt de tous.

Pourquoi est-ce si important ?

Mis à part l’argument éthique selon lequel aucun pays ou citoyen ne mérite plus qu’un autre, qu’il soit riche ou pauvre, une maladie infectieuse comme le COVID-19 restera une menace à l’échelle mondiale, tant qu’elle existera n’importe où dans le monde.

La distribution inéquitable des vaccins ne laisse pas seulement des millions ou des milliards de personnes vulnérables au virus mortel, elle permet également à des variantes encore plus mortelles d’émerger et de se propager à travers le monde.

De plus, une distribution inégale des vaccins aggravera les inégalités et exagèrera l’écart entre les riches et les pauvres et renversera des décennies de progrès durement gagnés en matière de développement humain.

Selon l’ONU, l’iniquité vaccinale aura un impact durable sur la reprise socio-économique dans les pays à revenu faible et intermédiaire inférieur et retardera les progrès sur la Objectifs de développement durable (ODD). Selon le PNUD, On prévoit que huit personnes sur dix plongées dans la pauvreté directement par la pandémie vivront dans les pays les plus pauvres du monde en 2030.

Les estimations suggèrent également que les impacts économiques de COVID-19 pourraient durer jusqu’en 2024 dans les pays à faible revenu, tandis que les pays à revenu élevé pourraient atteindre les taux de croissance du PIB par habitant d’avant COVID-19 d’ici la fin de cette année.

Est-ce que ça marche?

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 (September 15, 2021), by WHO

Not according to Dr Tedros, who noted in April of this year that “vaccine equity is the challenge of our time… and we are failing”.

Research suggests that enough vaccines will be produced in 2021 to cover 70% of the world’s 7.8 billion population. However, most vaccines are reserved for rich countries, while other vaccine-producing countries restrict the export of doses so that they can ensure that their own citizens get vaccinated first, an approach that has been qualified as “vaccine nationalism”. The decision by some countries to give already vaccinated citizens a booster vaccine, rather than prioritizing doses for unvaccinated people in poorer countries was highlighted as an example of this trend.

Yet the good news, according to WHO datais that as of September 15, more than 5.5 billion doses had been administered worldwide, even if since most of the available vaccines require two injections, the number of people protected is much lower.

Which countries are receiving the vaccines at the moment?

Simply put, rich countries receive the majority of vaccines, with many poor countries struggling to vaccinate even a small number of citizens.

According to Global Vaccine Equity Dashboard (established by UNDP, WHO and University of Oxford) As of September 15, only 3.07% of people in low-income countries had been vaccinated with at least one dose, compared to 60.18% in countries high income.

The UK vaccination rate for people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is around 70.92%, while it is currently 65.2% in the US. Other high- and middle-income countries are not doing as well; New Zealand only vaccinated 31.97 percent of its relatively small population of around five million, although Brazil is now at 63.31 percent. However, the statistics for some of the world’s poorest countries are grim. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, only 0.09% of the population received a dose; in Papua New Guinea and Venezuela, the rate is 1.15% and 20.45% respectively.

What is the price of a vaccine?

© UNICEF / Raphael Pouget A nurse holds a dose of vaccine at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

UNICEF data show that the average cost of a COVID-19 vaccine is $ 2 to $ 37 (there are 24 vaccines that have been approved by at least one national regulatory authority) and that the estimated distribution cost per person is 3, $ 70. This places a significant financial burden on low-income countries, where, according to the UNDP, the average annual health expenditure per capita is $ 41.

According to the Vaccine Equity Dashboard, without immediate global financial support, low-income countries would need to increase their health spending by 57% to meet the goal of immunizing 70% of their citizens.

What has the UN done to promote more equitable access to vaccines?

© UNICEF / Arlette Bashizi A delivery of COVID-19 vaccination doses provided by the COVAX facility is being monitored in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

WHO and Unicef worked with other organizations to establish and manage the COVID-19 Global Vaccine Access Center, known as the COVAX. Launched in April 2020, the WHO called it a “revolutionary global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.”

Its objective is to guarantee fair and equitable access for all countries of the world based on needs and not on purchasing power.

Currently, COVAX has 141 participants according to the UN-backed Gavi alliance, but this is not the only way for countries to access vaccines, as they can also enter into bilateral agreements with manufacturers.

Will equal access to vaccines end the pandemic?

© UNICEF / Antoine Raab Students at a school in Cambodia study despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a crucial step, obviously, and in many wealthy countries life is returning to some sort of normalcy for many people, even though some pandemic protocols are still in place. The situation in less developed countries is more difficult. While the delivery of vaccines, ensured under the COVAX installation, is well received around the world, the weakness of health systems, especially the shortage of health workers, contributes to the increase of access and distribution problems in the field.

And equity issues do not go away once vaccines are physically delivered in the country; in some countries, rich as well as poor, distributional inequalities may still persist.

It should also be remembered that the imperative to ensure equal access to health care is of course not a new issue, but at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals and more precisely, SDG 3 on good health and well-being, which calls for the achievement of universal health coverage and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

ODD moment

