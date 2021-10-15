World

Displaced in northeastern Nigeria “knocking on famine door”, says WFP

The alert follows years of insecurity linked to non-state armed groups that have disrupted livelihoods and forced hundreds of thousands to flee in search of shelter.

More than a million children are already suffering from malnutrition, according to PAM spokesperson Tomson Phiri.

He told reporters in Geneva the agency may have to cut rations for more than half a million women, men and children in northeast Nigeria by the end of the month, at unless at least $ 55 million in new funding is found.

“We are facing very severe hunger levels that we have witnessed since, this is probably the highest level we have seen since the crisis exploded in 2016. About 4.4 million people face acute food insecurity in the conflict-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Decide who eats

Mr Phiri said that COVID-19[female[feminine had driven up food prices and limited food supplies, and that the number of internally displaced people exceeded two million in September – taking another grim milestone.

Amid the socio-economic fallout from COVID-19, high food prices and limited food supply, WFP West Africa Regional Director Chris Nikoi observed during a recent visit that “cutting rations means choosing who eats and who goes to bed hungry.”

We see funding for our vital humanitarian work drying up just when hunger is at its peak, ”he warned, recalling that WFP food aid is“ a lifeline for millions of people whose lives have been turned upside down by conflict and have almost nothing to survive ”.

Feeding people seeking safety

The number of people forced to flee their homes in search of safety in northeast Nigeria has steadily increased.

Cutting food aid will be a painful decision for humanitarians because it will negatively affect children, women and men uprooted from their homes as a result of the continued violence, ”said Edward Kallon, United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, calling on partners to“ step up ”their support in response to the needs. croissants.

Keep the lifeline flowing

For the past five years, WFP has provided lifesaving food and nutrition assistance to severely food insecure displaced families and vulnerable people living in host communities.

This year, building on the continued generosity of donor partners, WFP has stepped up its response to address growing food insecurity and the impact of COVID-19, targeting 1.9 million internally displaced people. .

However, to support humanitarian operations in northeast Nigeria through March 2022, WFP urgently needs $ 197 million.

“We must act now to save lives and avoid disruption to this lifeline,” said Regional Director Nikoi.




