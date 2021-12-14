Diseases linked to the Omicron variant may be milder, a preliminary study suggests.
JOHANNESBURG – An initial study of coronavirus test results in South Africa suggests that, so far, patients infected with the Omicron variant may be hospitalized less often than patients infected with earlier versions of the virus.
The study – which was released on Tuesday and is based on just three weeks of data – also shows that the vaccines aren’t as effective against the variant, which poses a higher risk of breakthrough infections.
Epidemiologists warned that data for a few more weeks will be needed to draw firmer conclusions, in part because Omicron has not yet spread widely, and because only a small percentage of those infected get sick enough to be hospitalized.
The study, carried out by a private health insurance company, offers a preliminary overview of the evolution of the Omicron variant, but there are other possible explanations for the observed trends.
For example, infections may appear to be milder overall, as more people in the current wave have some protection from a previous infection or vaccination.
Additionally, the average age of study participants was 34, and young people generally tend to have mild symptoms. It can also make Omicron infections milder than they actually are.
But the findings echo other research showing that while new coronavirus cases have increased exponentially, the trajectory of hospital admissions has been much flatter.
A snapshot of the first three weeks of each of the four waves of infection in South Africa shows that hospital admissions are significantly lower in the fourth wave driven by Omicron – 38 admissions per 1,000, compared to 101 per 1,000 during the wave driven by Delta, and 131 per 1,000 when the beta variant was dominant, the study showed.
Anecdotally, those who were admitted to hospitals had much milder illness and shorter hospital stays, according to accounts shared by doctors with researchers. The majority of patients who required oxygen were not vaccinated and only 16% of ICU admissions were vaccinated.
The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appeared to decrease, decreasing immunity to just 33% during the Omicron wave, down from 80% in September and October after the Delta wave ended, according to the study.
“Omicron dramatically reduced the vaccine’s effectiveness against new infections, potentially worsened by diminishing durability,” the authors concluded. Booster injections have increased the vaccine’s effectiveness against the infection, but few booster doses are currently available in South Africa.
Still, the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against serious illness and hospitalization was around 70% after two doses, according to the study.
The study also found an increased risk of re-infection with the Omicron variant and a decrease in immunity against previous infections. People infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus had a 40% relative risk of contracting the Omicron variant, while those infected during the beta wave in early 2020 faced a 60% chance of reinfection with Omicron.
Pfizer’s Covid Pill. A study of Pfizer’s Covid Oral Treatment has confirmed that it helps prevent serious illnesses, even of the Omicron variant, the company said. Pfizer said the treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89% if given within three days of symptom onset.
Previous assessments by South African epidemiologists have also show that a previous coronavirus infection appeared to offer little or no protection against Omicron.
‘Hybrid immunity’, meaning vaccination even for people who have already contracted the virus, along with any existing non-pharmaceutical precautions, was probably the strongest defense against the highly contagious variant of Omicron. said Dr Ryan Noach, chief executive of Discovery Health, the private health insurer that conducted the study.
“Despite the reduced severity, we remain concerned that health systems may still be overwhelmed, frankly, due to the sheer volume of cases,” said Dr Noach.
The study followed 211,000 test results and drew on anecdotal evidence from private hospitals and primary health care groups in South Africa. The results are largely based on residents who can afford private health care; the vast majority of South Africans depend on public hospitals and clinics.
The study also reported few Covid-19 hospital admissions for children, but said children appeared to be at greater risk during the current wave led by Omicron. But some of the recent cases have been seen in children admitted for other reasons, possibly giving the impression that the risk was higher than it is.
“Children were 51% less likely to test positive for Covid-19 compared to adults during the Omicron period, and overall the risk of children being admitted to hospital for complications from Covid -19 remains low, ”said Shirley Collie, actuary at Discovery Health who conducted the analysis.
South African experience is limited due to existing immunity and vaccinations. With more than 40 percent of adults vaccinated, the study offers little understanding of how the Omicron variant would perform in countries with low vaccination rates, said Glenda Gray, who led another clinical trial hosted by Johnson. & Johnson and is the president of the South African Council for Medical Research.
