Diseases linked to the Omicron variant may be milder, a preliminary study suggests.

JOHANNESBURG – An initial study of coronavirus test results in South Africa suggests that, so far, patients infected with the Omicron variant may be hospitalized less often than patients infected with earlier versions of the virus.

The study – which was released on Tuesday and is based on just three weeks of data – also shows that the vaccines aren’t as effective against the variant, which poses a higher risk of breakthrough infections.

Epidemiologists warned that data for a few more weeks will be needed to draw firmer conclusions, in part because Omicron has not yet spread widely, and because only a small percentage of those infected get sick enough to be hospitalized.

The study, carried out by a private health insurance company, offers a preliminary overview of the evolution of the Omicron variant, but there are other possible explanations for the observed trends.