Discriminatory laws still hold women in the Middle East

NEW DELHI, India, December 14 (IPS) – Decades of aggressive efforts to create equal opportunities for women, break the glass ceiling and build a more inclusive society fail, when the main parties stakeholders refuse to recognize the discriminatory laws, socio-cultural and religious configurations that continue to threaten the progress made by the female workforce.

British Egyptian writer Yousra Imran’s book “Hijab and Red Lipstick” provides an accurate insight into the lives of women in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Sara, the book’s protagonist, is torn between her father’s conservative interpretation of Islam, his need to control her and protect her from everything he calls “haram,” a term used for “forbidden” in the book. Islam and its desperate attempt to break free from life under the guardianship system.

“The current challenge for women in the Gulf and some countries in the Middle East is that, despite modernization, the law still considers women minors when they are single, and if they marry, they legally cease to be married. be under the guardianship of a father or brother under the guardianship of their husband.

“Women just want their own agency – the ability to make decisions without needing a written authorization letter or letter of no objection from a male guardian,” Yousra Imran tells IPS. She is the author of the book Hijab and Red Lipstick.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG), which aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls, remains a challenge in many parts of the world.

According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), “In the Arab region, women face significant barriers to entering the labor market and are exposed to unemployment than men.”

The latest UN guidance note on the impact of Covid-19 on women, states that “the coronavirus epidemic is exacerbating existing inequalities for women and girls in all areas – from health and the economy to security and social protection. The pandemic has also led to an increase in violence against women and girls – especially domestic violence which has escalated. “

Ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls are crucial accelerators for the Sustainable Development Goals. According to the UNDP, sexual violence and exploitation, the division of unpaid care, local domestic work and discrimination in public offices remain huge obstacles to achieving the SDGs.

It is important for the Middle East region to recognize women’s rights as a human right and to build an ecosystem that does not lead to an intensification of the authorities’ crackdown on women and women’s rights defenders in the world. country.

In 2016, a historic attempt was made by 14,000 Saudi women when they submitted a petition to the government, calling for an end to the country’s male guardianship system. Women in Saudi Arabia refused to be treated as “second class citizens” and demanded to be treated as “full citizens”.

It took nearly three years for Saudi authorities to announce reforms to the discriminatory male guardianship system.

Among other things, women can travel without the permission of a male guardian, apply for and obtain a passport over the age of 21, register a marriage, divorce or the birth of a child. While these efforts have been well received, they are far from abolishing the guardianship system. Women still cannot get married without the permission of a guardian or giving their consent for their children to marry. Women cannot get out of jail, out of a domestic violence shelter, or pass citizenship on to their children without permission from their guardian.

“There have been some improvements in recent years,” Yousra says. Women in Saudi Arabia have the right to lead and greater empowerment of women in leadership roles and in the workforce across the Gulf, however, the legal system itself still needs to be addressed and the laws need to be changed , she says.

The move towards greater freedom for women in Saudi Arabia was undermined and lost when, just after the driving ban was lifted, an apparent crackdown on women led to dozens of activists detained and arrested, ironically in part for calling for those same reforms. Some who are still in prison fighting for their freedom.

All of these factors may remain in violation of Saudi Arabia’s human rights obligation and inability to achieve its Vision 2030, which declares women – half of the country’s population – as “big.” asset”.

Although the UAE has taken several steps to revise some of its more stringent Islamic laws and strengthen women’s rights, questions remain about their obligations under international human rights law and women’s equality.

Qatar has also faced questions about obligations to women’s rights, as family law continues to discriminate against women, making it much more difficult for women to file for divorce, protection from violence, including within the family. Human rights organizations have consistently called on Qatar to stop criminalizing extramarital sex and end its aggressive application of “love crimes”.

The continued lack of recognition of regions has severely restricted freedom of expression and the activities of civil society, violations by security forces continue in the context of criminal justice systems, including torture and other ill-treatment , especially with regard to women.

Despite the significant progress made over the years thanks to the reforms on paper in favor of the lives of Arab women, the road to be covered is still long, complex and far from achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5 and Vision 2030.

Sania Farooqui is a New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker. She hosts a weekly online show called The Sania Farooqui show where she regularly interviews Muslim women from all over the world on various topics.

