Discord is growing rapidly beyond gaming, attracting contenders like Sony and Microsoft

Jason Citron is the CEO of Discord, a chat app that has long been popular with gamers, but is starting to spread to other audiences. Courtesy of Discord

College student Delilah has been watching “The Bachelor” since she was 12, but she’s never known too many people in real life apart from her mom who also watches the reality show. That’s why, when she discovered Discord, an online chat service, Delilah decided to create her own Discord server especially for fans of “The Bachelor” and other dating shows. A year ago, Delilah usually attended the rose ceremonies on her own. Now she watches every weekly episode with around six to 10 friends using her Bachelor Nation Discord Server to stream the last episode together. Since launching in 2015, Discord has quickly grown into one of the best places for video game players to congregate and communicate online, and it’s growing rapidly. Discord has more than 140 million monthly active users, up from 56 million at the end of 2019. The company also has 19 million weekly active “servers” – communities that contain multiple chat, voice and video channels. Discord offers advanced features that make these servers more like online communities than simple chat rooms, including real-time audio and video chats, personalized emoji, and personalized roles that set users apart. Unlike most social consumption apps, Discord doesn’t make money from ads. The startup mainly makes money from Nitro, a service that Discord sells for $ 9.99 per month or $ 99.99 per year that gives users additional features, such as animated emojis and high videos. resolution. While Discord is typically associated with online gamers, Delilah is among a growing number of people creating and joining non-gaming interest-driven Discord communities. While Delilah’s server focuses on one genre of TV, other servers focus their interests based on regions, sports, memes, dating, or investment. Among users, 70% say they use the app for gaming and other purposes, up from 30% in early 2020, according to a company spokesperson. Delilah found out about Discord when one of her teachers taught there remotely during the Covid pandemic. She used the app, thought it was cool, and decided to find out more about it. “I started by using it in school because of Covid and then from there I branched out and saw that you can use it for so many different things,” Delilah said, who refused to give out their full name in order to maintain their online identity. separated from his real-world identity. Discord gained notoriety in the business world in March when the Wall Street Journal reported this Microsoft wanted to buy the San Francisco company for at least $ 10 billion. Discussions with Microsoft have reportedly ended, but eventually the company announced a Partnership with Sony, which took a minority stake in the start-up.

Personalization is the key

Several Discord server admins told CNBC they’ve noticed a surge in their communities over the past year as people seek to connect with others while stuck inside. An example is the San Francisco & Bay Area Server. This server now has over 2,000 users, most of whom are people who identify as living in the many cities surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area. The server has been around for about four years, and it was originally launched as an offshoot of the r / SanFrancisco community on Reddit, said “Michael,” a Bay Area software engineer and administrator and owner of the Discord server. But the Discord server has grown over the past year to allow people to socialize virtually. “I thought of it as a fun hobby to run, especially this year when there is so much less to do,” said Michael, who declined to provide his real name in order to keep his online identity separate. Michael estimates that he and his moderators spend around $ 80 a month to run the server. This includes server advertising on Meetup.com as a way to recruit more members and pay for Discord’s Nitro subscription service. Much of the monthly cost also comes from money the mods pool together for their monthly trivia events, which is one way to bring the community together. “Something that I would usually spend an entire month on my outings and things like that that covers an entire year of server expenses,” he said. The San Francisco & Bay Area server moderators also host game nights, where they play games like Among Us or Catan, as well as movie nights, where they stream a movie and discuss it in the server’s chat rooms. . As more and more people are getting vaccinated, some server users have also started to set up live dating. The San Francisco & Bay Area server stands out in particular by allowing users to assign roles. Users can choose to indicate which part of the bay they live in, distinguishing what color their username appears in: teal for San Francisco, green for East Bay, and yellow for South Bay, to name a few. some. These unique features are one of the main reasons why many mods and admins decide to create their communities on Discord as opposed to other alternatives, like Reddit or Slack. This is the case with David “Tart” Rush and his fellow moderators who built the Fantasy Football Chat server. Like the San Francisco & Bay Area server, the Rush server was also a spin-off from a Reddit community. But Rush’s server gives fantasy football players the ability to have real-time conversations more easily than they could via comment threads on Reddit. “You really get that instant feedback that you don’t often get on Reddit,” Rush said. “Someone is going to type in a question and then you can start having a conversation much easier.” The moderators of the Fantasy Football Chat Server have built a number of bots capable of recognizing when server members are talking about specific players and picking up relevant information, such as a player’s most recent stats or information about their NFL contract. These advanced features have helped Fantasy Football Chat attract over 8,000 users since its inception in 2018, but all of this growth has kept Rush and his fellow moderators busy. In addition to creating bots and recruiting fantasy experts to come and do ask-me-anything sessions on the server, Rush and his peers must also moderate the server to keep things civil. This includes filtering out a number of specific words and discouraging their members from using voice and video channels, which Rush says are harder to moderate. More importantly, the moderators instituted a zero tolerance policy for politics because they “realized that every time someone brings up politics, it quickly breaks down.” “Obviously we’re going to have people debating this player and this player, and it can get heated,” Rush said. “But until they search people and call them by names, we’re probably going to let it fly.” With these guardrails in place, Fantasy Football Chat has become more than a hobby for Rush, other moderators, and many server members. Although they discuss fantasy football as the main topic, the adjoining server rooms allow them to form relationships beyond their common interest. “On our server, you can really develop friendships a lot easier,” he said. “Some people get to know each other very well here, and you really have a connection with that person. It’s something that I really appreciate.”

If Slack is a conference room, Discord is a bar

In terms of functionality, Slack is the most similar app to Discord, both of which function as closed areas where users can talk to each other via text, voice, or video through different chat rooms. However, Discord offers more customization tools to its users, and the fact that it doesn’t position itself as enterprise software gives the app an aura more like that of a bar or bar. cocktails than a conference room. This is exactly the kind of vibe that Hurl, a San Francisco player, was looking for when he built his aptly titled server. Smash Pub.