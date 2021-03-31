Discord Adds Audio-Only Stage Channels For Clubhouse-Type Presentations | Engadget

Discord became the latest company to take a page from Flag. It introduces a feature called Stage channels which allows you to broadcast live audio chat to a group of listeners without worrying about people talking to each other and some of the other pitfalls associated with traditional voice channels. The so-called scene moderators are there to make sure everything goes smoothly. They have the power to mute or even suppress someone while they are speaking. As a member of the audience, you can indicate when you want to speak. A moderator will move you through the speech queue, then return to the audience after you share your piece.

At this time, Stage channels are only available for Community servers. Unlike a server that you could set up for you and your friends to meet and chat, these have special requirements. For example, Discord says communities should have clearly posted rules for members to follow. Yet even with these guidelines, the Stage channels are widely accessible. As it stands, Clubhouse is only available on iOS, and someone needs to invite you on the platform before you can use the app. In contrast, Discord – and, therefore, the Stage channels – is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and the web. And contrary to say Facebook or Twitter, the functionality feels like a natural fit for Discord. It was already a place for audio conversations. And since the start of the pandemic, people and organizations flocked to service to host events like book clubs and concerts.