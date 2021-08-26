Disaster “unfolds before our eyes” in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, UN chief says

“A humanitarian catastrophe unfolds before our eyes“, Warned António Guterres. “The unity of Ethiopia and the stability of the region are at stake,” he added, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the launch of a national political dialogue.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, the UN chief said that the military front lines in Tigray have reached the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.

The government’s June 28 declaration of a unilateral ceasefire and the withdrawal of the National Defense Forces from Mekelle did not lead to a comprehensive ceasefire.

The Tigray remains under a de facto humanitarian blockade and cut off from electricity and communications, the UN chief informed the ambassadors.

Mr. Guterres said actors in Ethiopia have entered the fight through mass mobilization and the activation of regional and armed groups.

“Incendiary rhetoric and ethnic profiling tear the country’s social fabric», He underlined.

In addition, the human cost of war “is increasing day by day” as more than two million people have been displaced and millions more are in immediate need of food, water, shelter and medical care. health, said the Secretary-General.

At least 400,000 people live in conditions bordering on famine, with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) warning that 100,000 people will face severe acute malnutrition within a year.

Amid reports of sexual and gender-based violence, refugee camps have been destroyed and hospitals looted.

“I condemn these atrocious acts in the strongest terms», Underlined the Secretary General. “There must be a responsibility”.

Limited access to Tigray, empty warehouses

As the Organization and its partners mobilized to bring food to five million people, Guterres said the response is “severely” limited by insecurity, delays and a host of arbitrary restrictions on the way. work of humanitarian agencies.

Land access to Tigray is now based on a single road, via the Afar, which involves passing many checkpoints.

At the same time, although agencies need around 100 assistance trucks to reach Mekelle each day, no trucks have arrived for more than a week.

“The warehouses are now empty,” lamented the UN chief.

Beyond Tigray

Beyond Tigray, the conflict in Afar and Amhara would have displaced an additional 300,000 people, he said, events that unfolded in parallel with efforts to maintain broader support across Ethiopia in response to inter-communal violence, flooding and locust infestations.

Mr. Guterres stated that the fighting has emptied $ 1 billion from Ethiopia’s coffers, while noting debt is rising.

Access to credit is drying up, inflation is on the rise and the country suffers from the fifth highest incidence of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

© UNICEF / Mulugeta Ayene A child is screened for malnutrition at a health center in Tigray, Ethiopia.

End hostilities, launch national dialogue

In this context, the Secretary-General reiterated his call on the parties to immediately end hostilities, without preconditions, and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire.

He stressed that foreign forces should leave the country, that full humanitarian access be guaranteed for all areas in need, that public services be restored and that the conditions be created for an inclusive national political dialogue in order to achieve address the root causes of the conflict and ensure that Ethiopian voices lead the way to peace.

Noting that he has been in close contact with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and also received a letter from the president of the Tigray region, Mr. Guterres said UN stands ready to work with the African Union and other partners to support dialogue.

“In the coming period, the attention and unity of security Council will be critical, ”he said.

Young Ethiopians victims of “unnecessary conflict”

The UN chief expressed his deep regret at the tragic events unfolding.

“It is heartbreaking to see many young Ethiopians instrumentalised and mobilized in the war effort” with their energies channeled on a path of division and destruction, rather than building a better future for all Ethiopians, he said. he declared, calling them “the ultimate victims of this unnecessary conflict”.

“Ethiopia’s future is on the line in every way», Declared the Secretary General. “Let us pledge to do all we can to advance the path of national cohesion and peace