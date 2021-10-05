Director’s interrogation sparks censorship fears in Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon – Millions of cash-strapped people in Lebanon continue to struggle with skyrocketing prices and power cuts – their savings are trapped in banks when they need them most.

As the Lebanese economy spirals out of control with no solution in sight, much of the general public just wants to let off steam.

But after the director of a play on doing this was questioned on Monday by officers from the Directorate General of Security, some fear they will not even be able to speak.

Security forces on Saturday night prevented the Al-Madina theater on Hamra Street in Beirut from staging a performance of Tanfiseh – a play that literally means “Vent”. The reason: the director did not send the script to General Security for approval.

“We have theater masterclasses every year, and this year we wanted it to be a form of theater therapy,” veteran director and actress Nidal al-Achkar told Al Jazeera. “We didn’t get formal clearance because it was just part of the masterclass.”

Frustrated actors performed some of the songs from the play on the sidewalk in front of a crowded crowd.

The actors were proud of this challenging spectacle, but the pride then turned to fear once the play’s Palestinian director, Awad Awad, was summoned two days later. This is not because he did not submit his script for review, but because he was accused of insulting President Michel Aoun in his room.

Awad was not available for comment, but his lawyer released a statement saying he denied the allegations. The play will not continue without a review, however.

The General Security said in a statement that it was ensuring compliance with the laws and rejected criticism that it was suppressing freedom of expression.

“No way to escape”

Aya Abi Haidar, one of the actresses in the play, said she feared Lebanon’s censorship laws would continue to target performers, especially during the country’s crippling crises.

“I think everything we do to express ourselves during this situation is closed, which means we have no way to escape,” Abi Haidar told Al Jazeera, citing the worsening living conditions such as the struggle to get fuel.

“But despite our efforts to overcome all of that to make the play, the censorship crept in and banned us from a second performance.”

Lebanon’s censorship regulations have often made it difficult for artists, filmmakers and screenwriters to publish material critical of the country.

Al-Achkar said this struggle has been going on for decades. “We campaigned against censorship 50 years ago, and we are doing the same today,” she said. “If artists censor themselves, then you get rid of the creativity and suppress the imagination.”

As Lebanon struggles to cope with an economic disaster that has plunged three quarters of the population into poverty, emphasis has been placed on the sustainability of the country’s economy and ending the endemic corruption that plagues it. has been eating away at it for decades.

Lebanon just formed its first full government in over a year last month.

“There is always fear”

But some observers feared that this singular focus could undermine the increased stifling of individual freedoms by the authorities in recent years. Certain provisions of the Lebanese penal code “[criminalise] freedom of expression, ”Human Rights Watch Noted, and has been used to prevent criticism from political, security and religious leaders.

“Cultural oppression” – as Jad Shahrour, communications manager at Skeyes, a rights watchdog based in Beirut, describes it – is on the rise.

“Banning films and plays, questioning filmmakers and writers – it sure gets worse,” Shahrour said.

Al-Achkar said the public should decide whether a play should be performed or not – not the authorities. But she recognized that achieving full artistic freedom will not be easy.

“The theater is a platform for everyone to express themselves freely, and we will not stop our battle against censorship,” she said. “But of course there is always fear.”