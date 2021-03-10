Diplomats: UN condemns violence against Burmese protesters

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Members of the UN Security Council on Wednesday approved a statement strongly condemning violence in Myanmar against peaceful protesters and calling on the military to “exercise the utmost restraint,” three said. Council diplomats.

Diplomats who said the statement had been endorsed by all 15 council members, including Myanmar’s neighbor and friend China, spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal adoption of the presidential statement at the meeting. ‘a council meeting scheduled for later Wednesday.

The statement obtained by the Associated Press calls for the immediate release of government leaders, including State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, who have been held since the February 1 military coup.

It supports the democratic transition of the country and “stresses the need to maintain democratic institutions and processes, to refrain from all violence, to fully respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to uphold the rule of law. “.

A presidential statement is a step below a resolution but becomes part of the official record of the most powerful organ of the UN.

The statement drafted by the British “also underlines that the current situation has the potential to exacerbate existing challenges in Rakhine State”, where a military crackdown in 2017 involving mass rapes, killings and the burning of villages led more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighboring countries. Bangladesh, as well as in other regions.

The declaration also encourages the pursuit of “constructive dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar”.

The statement all Council members agreed to on Wednesday is weaker than the original draft released by the UK which would have condemned the military coup in Myanmar and threatened “possible measures under the Charter of Nations United ”- the language of the UN for sanctions -“ should the situation deteriorate further. “

Nonetheless, it will be the first presidential statement on Myanmar adopted since 2017 and reflects the Council’s unity in its attempt to reverse the coup.