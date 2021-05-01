Diplomats from 5 countries resume Iran nuclear talks – Times of India

The Governor of Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Kazem Gharib Abadi leaves the “ Grand Hotel Vienna ” where closed-door nuclear talks are taking place in Vienna, Austria. File: AP Photo

VIENNA: Senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain are expected to resume talks on Saturday to bring the United States back to its landmark nuclear deal with Iran .

The United States will not have a representative at the table when diplomats meet in Vienna because the former president Donald trump unilaterally withdrew the country from the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018. Trump also reinstated and increased sanctions to try to force Iran to renegotiate the pact with more concessions.

The american president Joe biden wants to join the deal, however, and an American delegation in Vienna is taking part in indirect talks with Iran, with diplomats from other world powers acting as intermediaries.

The Biden administration plans to reverse some of the toughest sanctions of the Trump era in a bid to bring Iran back into compliance with the terms of the nuclear deal, according to reports from current and former U.S. officials and others familiar with the issue earlier this week.

Ahead of the main talks, Russia’s main representative Mikhail Ulyanov said JCPOA the members met in parallel with the leaders of the American delegation but that the Iranian delegation was not ready to meet American diplomats.

“JCPOA participants today held informal consultations with the US delegation during the Vienna talks on the full reinstatement of the nuclear deal,” Ulyanov tweeted. “Without Iran which is still not ready to meet American diplomats.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, has promised economic incentives to Iran in return for restrictions on its nuclear program. The reimposition of US sanctions left the economy of the Islamic Republic in shock. Tehran has responded by steadily increasing its violations of the agreement’s restrictions, such as increasing the purity of the uranium it enriches and its stocks, in a heretofore unsuccessful effort to pressure other countries to that they provide relief.

The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, which it insists it does not want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

The Vienna talks began in early April and featured several rounds of high-level talks. Panels of experts also worked on proposals on how to resolve issues related to US sanctions and Iranian compliance, as well as the “possible sequencing” of the US return.