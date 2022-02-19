World

Diplomacy onus lies with Moscow: Kamala Harris

NEW YORK: US vice-president Kamala Harris on Friday heralded NATO unity during the escalating Ukraine crisis and warned Russia that the US and Western allies stood ready to respond with tough sanctions if President whore moves forward with an invasion.
“We remain open to diplomacy. The onus is on Russia at this point, to demonstrate that it is serious in that regard,” Harris said at Munich Security Conference. Meanwhile, at a news conference in Moscow, Putin said Russia needed to work on increasing its economic sovereignty. He said the West would always find a pretext to impose sanctions.




