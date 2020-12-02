Digitization could transform African agriculture

Farmers produce without knowing the market demand for their produce, resulting in food waste or scarcity. Technology can fix the food system by ensuring that information is shared on time throughout the value chain. Credit: Mantoe Phakathi

MBABANE, Dec. 2 (IPS) – Ordering agricultural inputs online saves Velebantfu Dlamini around US $ 12 in transportation costs for a round trip of around 320 kilometers. The 26-year-old market gardener from Nkhungwini, Shiselweni region, south of Eswatini, uses a portal to place an order with the National Agriculture Marketing Board (NAMBoard) agricultural store. NAMBoard then delivers their order, giving Dlamini time to stay in the field and look after his crops.

“Ordering through the portal is convenient although the delivery of inputs takes about two weeks longer,” Dlamini told IPS, adding: “During the COVID-19 lockdown, I waited for the fertilizers for about two months. “

NAMBoard created the portal as part of a project funded by the European Union, the Climate Smart Agriculture Market Oriented Agriculture Project (CSMA). The portal is only connected to the NAMBoard Farm Store, which has disadvantages for farmers as the prices are not competitive.

In addition to using the portal, Dlamini said he communicates with NAMBoard extension workers via WhatsApp to give them updates on his crops. He can take pictures of the cultures, and if sick, they can help with diagnosis and eventual resolution.

“The extension workers barely visit me, but they are aware of what is going on in my field,” Dlamini said, adding: “It means they have time to visit other farmers because we are numerous.

Dlamini is one of the very few farmers in African countries to have access to digital services. According to a report by the Technical Center for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA) and Dalberg Advisors, more than 90% of the market for digital services that support African smallholders remains untapped and could be worth more than US $ 2.26 billion.

the African Agriculture Digitization Report 2018-19 states that an inclusive and digitally enabled agricultural transformation could foster greater engagement of women and youth in agriculture and create employment opportunities along the value chain.

Speaking to IPS, former CSMA project manager Bheki Ginidza said there is a need to empower consumer associations so that they can demand that people want to eat to be healthy. The next step is to consolidate information systems within African markets so that it is clear what and how much consumers are going to eat each year.

“Right now, farmers are producing without this information, which leads to market flooding, resulting in food waste, or scarcity that raises food prices,” he said.

Ginindza said that once all the information is in place, it could be uploaded to a portal that connects farmers to the market and input suppliers. For the moment, everyone is operating on “instinct”.

“Then the information can be disseminated to all farmers through mobile phones,” Ginindza said, noting that there was a high penetration of mobile networks in African countries. “In short, we need technology that will ensure that information is communicated at the right time throughout the value chain.”

Technology in agriculture was given special attention at the one-day Resetting the Farm-to-Fork Food System summit hosted by the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) Foundation. According to Emily Ma, food systems manager at X, the moonshot factory, one of the biggest challenges and opportunities in the food system came from a McKinsey report released a few years ago. The report describes the level of digitization of various industries.

“At the bottom of the list was food and agriculture,” Ma said.

She urged everyone in the food system to start organizing how information is shared so that in a world where the average food travels many miles to its destination, people, consumers and producers can make the right decisions.

She said that as a global tech company, X, the moonshot factory, pays close attention to its own culture, operations and food philosophy to avoid food waste. Ma said that a few years ago, the company realized that food waste was a major challenge in its operations.

“We are also consumers, so we decided to bring in big data, hardware and even robotics to help solve the problem of food waste,” Ma said. It is estimated that 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted each year around the world, equivalent to one-third of all food produced for human consumption, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Another tech giant, Microsoft, is looking at its business in terms of reducing food waste. It analyzed its operations and supported other activities related to carbon reduction and water efficiency, said its director of agribusiness solutions, Darney Debnam.

“Microsoft is also committed to supporting other businesses – whether it’s its retailers or foodservice using Microsoft’s capabilities or other technologies to reduce food waste,” Debnam said. He said one example would be making sure a company maintains a longer lifespan for a product using the technology.

Speaking at the same event, Andrea Renda, senior researcher and head of global governance, regulation, innovation and the digital economy (GRID), at the Center for European Policy Studies, warned that the technology could be harmful if not used properly.

“All of these technologies can be used for better or for worse,” said Renda. “We need to use them with care and as a means to a more sustainable end, because if we don’t use them properly, they can end up exacerbating the sustainability problem that the current food system has generated over time.”

Renda also said there are many technologies that could be a game-changer in the food system. He said integrating technologies throughout the food supply chain for optimized production and distribution, as well as using the collaborative economy to reduce food waste, could improve the food system and make it more sustainable.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram