Digital vaccination cards come into effect in Europe, with some turbulence.

Covid-19 digital certificates aimed at facilitating free movement in the European Union went into effect across the bloc on Thursday, a long-awaited step for countries hoping to boost their struggling tourism industries – but also a sticking point over the number of vaccines that do not qualify.

Free movement is an essential pillar of European integration, and EU officials said last month that the certificates “would once again enable citizens to enjoy this most tangible and dearest European right”.

So far, the European Union lists four vaccines eligible for the certificate, all of which have been cleared for use throughout the block. These are the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

That leaves out a vaccine that the international Covax mechanism has distributed across Africa: Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is made in India. However, it is accepted in a handful of EU member countries.