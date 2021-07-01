Digital vaccination cards come into effect in Europe, with some turbulence.
Covid-19 digital certificates aimed at facilitating free movement in the European Union went into effect across the bloc on Thursday, a long-awaited step for countries hoping to boost their struggling tourism industries – but also a sticking point over the number of vaccines that do not qualify.
Free movement is an essential pillar of European integration, and EU officials said last month that the certificates “would once again enable citizens to enjoy this most tangible and dearest European right”.
So far, the European Union lists four vaccines eligible for the certificate, all of which have been cleared for use throughout the block. These are the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.
That leaves out a vaccine that the international Covax mechanism has distributed across Africa: Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is made in India. However, it is accepted in a handful of EU member countries.
Without naming the EU, the Covax facility on Thursday urged “all regional, national and local government authorities to recognize as fully vaccinated” all people who received a WHO-approved vaccine when restrictions were eased. trip, warning that not doing so would create a two-speed system.
Thanks to a QR code issued by their country of residence, certificate holders will be able to prove that they have been fully vaccinated, tested negative or immunized after a recent recovery. This will exempt them from most travel or quarantine restrictions.
Many European governments have already relaxed these rules, and each member country can always relaunch protective measures if a country’s health situation deteriorates. Germany, for example, has imposed restrictions on travelers from Portugal, which has faced a wave of new cases driven by the spread of the Delta variant.
While countries have agreed that national health authorities will issue the certificates – most EU countries have already done so – they are divided on who should check them, where and when.
Citing privacy concerns, Germany and Austria have failed to give airlines access to the verification devices they would need to scan QR codes. France has distributed such tools at airports and Spain has set up a system to verify QR codes before passengers go to the airport.
And one country, Ireland, has yet to put in place a verification system for digital certificates, after its national healthcare system was recently the target of cyber attacks, according to EU officials.
The differences have highlighted the challenges the EU faces in allowing free movement across the bloc.
This week, a group of airlines and airport representatives urged member states to put in place pre-departure verification systems – alongside online check-ins, for example – to avoid chaotic situations at airports across the country. ‘arrival.
Echoing some concerns shared by the travel industry, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, noted that the 27 EU member states have scheduled more than 10 verification processes.
“The Covid-19 digital certificate is an important tool that will ideally give people confidence in easing travel restrictions,” said Thomas Reynaert, managing director of Airlines for Europe, a Brussels-based organization that represents the biggest block carriers. “But it can only work for travelers if Member States implement it in a harmonized way. “
Source link