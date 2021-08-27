Digital technology can help African island states cope with climate change

Zaman-Allah Mainassara Abdou, a maize scientist with CIMMYT demonstrating a drone used in data collection at CIMMYT Chiredzi research station, Zimbabwe. Credit, Busani Bafana / IPS

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, Aug 27 (IPS) – Investing in digital technologies can help African Small Island Developing States (SIDS), vulnerable to extreme weather events, cope with the growing impacts of climate change, according to the United Nations Economic Commission United (UN) for Africa (ECA).

Cape Verde, Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe and Seychelles are African members of SIDS, a grouping of 38 countries located in the Caribbean, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean and South China Sea.

The increased risk of natural disasters, associated with the rise in sea level, which accompanies climate change makes African SIDS particularly vulnerable because their economies are anchored on tourism and fishing, according to Jean-Paul Adam, director of the technology, climate change and natural resource management at ECA.

In an interview, Adam added that economic diversification opportunities are limited for African SIDS due to their remoteness from markets and lack of economies of scale. In addition, access to development finance in the form of grants and loans from institutions such as the World Bank and bilateral donors is difficult. This type of funding is determined by GDP per capita, which is the amount of income generated by an average person in a given region in a given year.

Due to their small population, Adam noted, SIDS are at a disadvantage in accessing this funding because they are more likely to have higher GDP per capita. A wealthy individual in such a small population can skew the overall result much more than in a large population.

As African countries risk losing up to 15% of their GDP to climate change by 2030, according to a analysis by the ECA’s African Center for Climate Policy, a major climate catastrophe could wipe out the economies of African SIDS altogether, Adam said. “In the same way as in the face of Covid-19, no one is safe until everyone is safe, the same is true for the climate crisis. As such, SIDS illustrate the extreme vulnerability of all African countries to climate change.

The United Nations, which recognized SIDS as a special case for environment and development at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, describes these countries as facing social, economic and social vulnerabilities. unique environmental issues. With a total population of just over 4 million, African SIDS are located in remote and low-lying areas that are vulnerable to sea level rise and cyclones.

Climate change impacts and unmanageable high population growth mean African SIDS may fail to meet multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, UN says report on World Population Prospects 2019.

As climate change affects the development of all nations, regardless of their location or the size of their economy, SIDS – which only contribute one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions – are the most vulnerable to its devastating impacts, the UN Development Program warned.

“Digital strategies are one of the ways in which the implementation of the SDGs can be accelerated,” said Adam.

“Digital strategies can facilitate efficiency in terms of investing in resilience as well as efficiency in terms of economic return,” added Adam. He noted that artificial intelligence (AI) used in digital technologies for analyzing climate change data can help African SIDS better understand the impact of climate on key industries like fisheries, and measure environmental impacts.

ECA helps African countries, including SIDS, to improve their climate information services by harnessing potential digital technologies such as remote sensing AI to measure environmental impacts. This could be done through cameras and drones deployed remotely, according to Adam.

“Digitization strategies can also improve environmental risk monitoring through the use of remote sensing equipment, and these strategies can also be deployed to improve investments in key sectors such as tourism, enabling more profitable marketing and targeted, for example, “he added. .

Adam said ECA is supporting the creation of a regional AI center in Brazzaville, Congo, to explore opportunities for using technology to tackle environmental impacts.

Tourism is a key economic sector for Seychelles, a small island developing state vulnerable to climate change. Credit, Busani Bafana / IPS

Digital technologies are already widely used by countries like Seychelles and Mauritius to target their main tourism markets more effectively, he added.

African countries have a unique opportunity to use digital technologies to drive large-scale transformation and competitiveness, according to the US Policy Research Think Tank, Brooking Institution. Brookings said AI, which is expected to add $ 15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030, provides the public and private sectors with ways to optimize solutions to the most critical problems Africa faces today. hui.

Beyond digital technologies, Adam said that by adapting economic strategies that prioritize climate resilience, African SIDS can be better placed to respond to climate change, and also create more jobs and added value. .

“Focusing on the blue economy approach, for example, can create long-term economic multipliers in terms of improving yields of fishery resources, and also create more inclusive value chains that bring more benefits. to local populations, ”he said.

A blue economy approach uses the principles of a green economy, the sustainable use of resources based on the ability to regenerate them, in an environment where the main resources are aquatic. For example, fisheries are managed according to the state of fish stocks, and measures are taken to protect areas critical for fish reproduction such as mangroves and coral reefs.

African SIDS have access to a very limited land space but a large ocean area, and good management of this space can bring many benefits, ”Adam observed, including as a source of funding.

“Seychelles has succeeded in raising a blue bond of $ 30 million in the international market on the basis of sustainable management of their fisheries sector,” said Adam, adding that “the sustainable management of ocean spaces can also lead to potential trading opportunities on carbon pricing although this is something in the early stages of exploration.

Other possible financial innovations to raise funds, he added, include green or blue bonds linked to the SDGs and debt swap proposals – refinancing the debt on better terms and investing savings in the debt. climate resilience.