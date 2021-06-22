Digital media on the frontlines: supporting those who support others

Sarita Das found some solace in creativity on the Fuzia platform (Fuzia document)

NEW YORK, June 22 (IPS) – For Dr Farzana Khan, a frontline worker and second-generation immigrant from Pakistan living in California, social media has helped her connect and realign herself during the pandemic of COVID-19.

Khan has not seen his family for more than six months, she said in an exclusive interview with Inter Press Service (IPS).

“I was working overtime and saw death up close. It was scary to see my patients at this point. It has been over six months since I saw my family,” she said. remembering the impact of the disease on herself and the community she serves. “The only comfort I had was speaking with my mother, who is 67, and with my nieces on Facetime.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work, engage and communicate. The crisis has placed communication at the forefront of all priorities and made the availability of information in real time imperative. For most organizations – online or offline – efforts to keep people informed and engaged have become the new “must-haves”.

Shraddha Varma, co-founder of the online platform Fuzi and a resident of Maharashtra, India, where the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the hardest, says the impact on frontline workers has been the worst.

“The situation was already bad as we recovered from the first wave of coronavirus, but (then) it got out of hand in the second wave. It had catastrophic effects on the world, especially with frontline workers. “said Varma. “They had to act as shields to keep us safe. Plus, they faced isolation, stress and all the chaos around them.”

Discussing how Fuzia, a global platform aimed at connecting humans in a non-judgmental space, has supported frontline workers, Shraddha said the platform is keen to stand alongside those who risk their lives. life every day.

“Fuzia was able to help frontline workers around the world create events, briefings, live connections, and we provided a space for them to talk, learn and even express themselves. We wanted to support them. and be there as a platform where they can engage and feel comfortable. ”

Khan says the isolation from family and community was devastating, but being connected helped.

“I also used to talk with other doctors and find out about the latest updates on a few groups of social media platforms. Seeing people around the world sharing their stories during the pandemic, I could connect and realign myself. “

A recent study by the International Labor Organization (ILO) addressed both the stress of frontline workers and the added burden that employees often experience working from home and dividing their roles between work and family.

Sarita Das found some solace in creativity on the Fuzia platform (Fuzia document)

Frontline workers were most concerned about “increased workload, longer working hours and reduced rest periods”.

In addition, the study found “that they may fear becoming infected at work and passing the virus on to family, friends and others at work, especially if proper protective measures are not taken. in place”.

For those who worked from home, there was a desperate need for support. The ILO study found that 41 percent of people who worked from home “considered themselves to be very stressed, compared to 25 percent of those who worked locally.”

Fuzia was not alone in recognizing the needs of workers, and big tech companies like Amazon and Facebook prioritized supporting and educating frontline workers with news, data, safety protocols, vaccination information, etc.

For nonprofit charities, Facebook launched Workplace for Good, helping organizations like Save the Children, It Gets Better, War Child, and others. It has also helped organizations large and small to stay in touch with their employees.

Amazon has invested in supporting employees, customers and communities during the pandemic, from improving safety measures to increasing paid time off and helping to ensure their employees and communities have access to vaccinations and COVID-19 tests.

Amazon provided more than $ 2.5 billion in bonuses and incentives to teams around the world in 2020 and created a $ 25 million relief fund for partners such as delivery drivers and seasonal associates facing in financial difficulty or in quarantine.

Fuzia also acknowledged that many had lost their jobs and worked with Wishes and Blessings, an NGO raising funds for its COVID relief project operating in seven Indian states. The initiative aimed to serve three meals a day to thousands of homeless and daily wage earners and provide nutritional assistance to around 4,000 families at risk affected by the lockdown. The project was active in Assam, Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The move to the virtual world or to work has resulted in employee burnout. An article published last year in Microsoft Stories Asia documented the increase in burnout as workers struggled to find work-life balance.

Decreasing limits at work and personal life added stress. On average, nearly a third of workers in the Asia-Pacific region cited increased burnout rates. By interviewing more than 6,000 information and frontline workers in eight countries around the world, including Australia, Japan, India and Singapore, the study found that Singapore and India were the top two countries where workers complained of burnout.

Sarita Das, a user of Fuzia, says the site has helped her during the pandemic.

“Communicating with other Fuziites really got me out of my head. There was so much bad news circulating online that it increased my level of anxiety,” she said, finding the most calming creative element of the site.

“I found a way to relieve my stress and joined the Fuzia Talent events. I found painting to be a much better distraction than browsing online. It requires concentration, keeps you from checking in a way. obsessively the news and gives you a sense of accomplishment when you paint your own creation. “

