BANGKOK, Thailand, Oct 01 (IPS) – Growing number and proportion of older people in Asia and the Pacific represents success stories in lowering fertility and increasing longevity; the result of progress in social and economic development. This demographic transition is taking place against the backdrop of the acceleration of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. But COVID-19, with its epicenter now in Asia and the Pacific, has exacerbated the suffering of older people in vulnerable situations and demonstrated the fragility of this progress.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana

Asia and the Pacific are home to the largest number of elderly people in the world – and are aging rapidly. When the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted in 2015, 8% of the region’s total population was 65 years of age or older. By 2030, when the Agenda comes to an end, it is expected that 12% of the total population – one in eight people – will be made up of older people. Fifty-four percent of all seniors in the region will be women, and their share will increase with age.

Asia and the Pacific have made great strides in connecting the region with information and communication technologies (ICTs). At the same time, it is still the most digitally divided region in the world. About half of its population does not have access to the Internet. Women and older people – especially older women – are the least likely to be digitally connected.

COVID-19 has demonstrated how technologies can help fight the spread of the virus, support daily life, support business continuity, and keep people socially connected. It also showed that those excluded from the digital transformation, including the elderly, are at increased risk of being permanently left behind. Digital equity for all ages is therefore more important than ever.

The coming years will provide an opportunity for Asia and the Pacific to build on its successes in an aging population and rapid digital transformation, to learn from the tragic consequences of the pandemic, and to promote and strengthen the inclusion of older people in the digital world. The fourth review and assessment 2022 of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Aging and the further development of the Asia-Pacific Information Superhighway will enable countries to develop policies and action plans for achieve digital equity for all ages.

Among these policies, it is particularly important to promote digital literacy and reduce the digital skills gap of older people through personalized peer-to-peer or intergenerational training programs. In a rapidly changing digital environment, developing, strengthening and sustaining digital literacy requires a lifelong approach.

In addition, providing accessible, affordable and reliable internet connectivity for people of all ages must be a priority. Expanding digital infrastructure, geographic coverage and digital inclusion of older people through targeted policies and programs will improve access, enable greater social participation, empower older people and strengthen their capacity to live independently.

As the Madrid Action Plan points out, technology can reduce health risks and promote cost-effective access to health care for older people, for example through telemedicine or robotic surgery. Assistive technology devices and solutions can promote greater and safer mobility for older people, especially those with disabilities or living alone. Social media platforms can promote social interaction and reduce social isolation and loneliness.

ESCAP Guide on the use of information and communication technologies to meet the health care needs of the elderly documented good practices from across the region. It also includes policy recommendations and a checklist for policymakers to integrate ICT into policies affecting older people.

While the elderly are among the least digitally connected population groups, they are among the most vulnerable to cyber threats. It is therefore essential to establish adequate security measures, to educate and teach older users to be safe online.

As we commemorate the United Nations International Day of Older Persons 2021, let us remember that the risks and vulnerabilities faced by older people during the pandemic are not new. Many older people in the region lack social protection, such as access to universal health care and pensions.

The resumption of COVID-19 is an opportunity to prepare the ground for a more inclusive, equitable and age-friendly society, anchored in human rights and guided by the promise of the 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind. side. Digital equity for all ages, highlighted in Agenda 2030, goes beyond national interests. Greater digital cooperation between governments and stakeholders is essential for both inclusive and sustainable development and to build back better. At regional and sub-regional levels, digital cooperation can be leveraged fruitfully to build consensus and share good practices, lessons learned and policy recommendations. These, in turn, can complement policy and decision-making at the national level for the benefit of all age groups.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana is the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP)

