Different responses to viruses

“I’m sure the Europeans didn’t want to restrict their activities any more than we did,” Janet Baseman, an epidemiologist at the University of Washington, told me over the weekend. “Everyone is tired and ready for this to end, but we have to accept the reality of the data in front of us.”

Many Americans have refused to accept this reality. In much of the country, restaurants remain open for indoor dining. Last week, New York State ad a new policy that public health experts see as a bizarre middle ground: Licensed businesses can stay open until 10 p.m.

The only indoor activity that appears to present the least risk is school, especially elementary school. Why? Young children seem to spread the virus less often than adults. “Research has shown that if you put social distancing protocols in place, school is actually a pretty safe environment,” Andreas Schleicher, who studies schools for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris, tell NPR.

Closing schools and switching entirely to distance learning, on the other hand, has significant social costs. Children are learn less, and many parents, especially mothers, have abandoned the workforce. The United States suffers from these two problems and of a raging pandemic.

There are no easy answers, of course. The closure of restaurants and other businesses creates economic hardship (which some European countries are trying to reduce thanks to government assistance).