Different responses to viruses
Hello. The United States and Europe are responding differently to the latest waves of viruses, and one approach works better than the other.
As the coronavirus has increased again in recent weeks, much of the United States has chosen to keep restaurants open and schools closed. Much of Europe has done the opposite.
The European approach seems to work better.
Take a look at this graph, which shows the number of new virus cases daily in five countries, adjusted for population size:
As you can see, the United States and Europe have faced serious outbreaks, with the number of cases increasing even faster in much of Europe than in the United States for much of this. autumn. But in the past two weeks, France, Germany, Spain and Britain have managed to reduce their growth rates.
What is Europe doing differently? It’s cracking down on the type of indoor gatherings that most often spread the virus. England closed pubs, restaurants, gyms and more on November 5 and announced that they will remain closed until at least December 2. France, German regional governments and the region of Catalonia in Spain have also closed restaurants, among other businesses.
“I’m sure the Europeans didn’t want to restrict their activities any more than we did,” Janet Baseman, an epidemiologist at the University of Washington, told me over the weekend. “Everyone is tired and ready for this to end, but we have to accept the reality of the data in front of us.”
Many Americans have refused to accept this reality. In much of the country, restaurants remain open for indoor dining. Last week, New York State ad a new policy that public health experts see as a bizarre middle ground: Licensed businesses can stay open until 10 p.m.
The only indoor activity that appears to present the least risk is school, especially elementary school. Why? Young children seem to spread the virus less often than adults. “Research has shown that if you put social distancing protocols in place, school is actually a pretty safe environment,” Andreas Schleicher, who studies schools for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris, tell NPR.
Closing schools and switching entirely to distance learning, on the other hand, has significant social costs. Children are learn less, and many parents, especially mothers, have abandoned the workforce. The United States suffers from these two problems and of a raging pandemic.
There are no easy answers, of course. The closure of restaurants and other businesses creates economic hardship (which some European countries are trying to reduce thanks to government assistance).
And the virus is now spreading so quickly in the United States that keeping schools open poses risks, including the possibility of teachers, janitors and other workers infecting each other. To keep schools safe and secure, the United States would likely have to shut down other public places first. Only a few states – including Michigan, Oregon, New Mexico, and Washington – have recently closed indoor dining room.
“The number of cases and hospitalizations in the United States that we are seeing right now is appalling,” said Baseman.
But if there aren’t perfect solutions to the pandemic, there are better and worse ones. Right now the United States appears to be far from what is possible.
Platypuses glow under black light. Scientists don't know why.
Lee Hyo-jae has championed women's rights and democracy in South Korea, helping to abolish the country's patriarchal naming system and resisting its military dictatorship in the 1980s. She died at age 95.
