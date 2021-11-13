Dictator’s son says Duterte’s daughter will back him in Philippine election

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the former dictator of the Philippines, on Saturday claimed a major boost in his efforts to become the country’s next president, saying the daughter of its current leader, Rodrigo Duterte, would indeed be his running mate.

Sara Duterte, Mr Duterte’s daughter, had yet to confirm that she supported Mr Marcos’ campaign. But she declared her run for vice-president on Saturday, after much speculation she would run for president herself.

A union of Mr. Marcos, whose family draws strength from the north, and Ms. Duterte, whose support is strong in the south, would combine the power of two of the most powerful political dynasties in the Philippines, posing a daunting challenge for the other candidates in a crowded race. Presidents and vice-presidents are elected separately in the Philippines, but it is common for candidates to join forces as de facto running mates.