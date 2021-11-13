Dictator’s son says Duterte’s daughter will back him in Philippine election
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the former dictator of the Philippines, on Saturday claimed a major boost in his efforts to become the country’s next president, saying the daughter of its current leader, Rodrigo Duterte, would indeed be his running mate.
Sara Duterte, Mr Duterte’s daughter, had yet to confirm that she supported Mr Marcos’ campaign. But she declared her run for vice-president on Saturday, after much speculation she would run for president herself.
A union of Mr. Marcos, whose family draws strength from the north, and Ms. Duterte, whose support is strong in the south, would combine the power of two of the most powerful political dynasties in the Philippines, posing a daunting challenge for the other candidates in a crowded race. Presidents and vice-presidents are elected separately in the Philippines, but it is common for candidates to join forces as de facto running mates.
Human rights activists fear that a Marcos-Duterte victory will perpetuate the authoritarian style of governance that Mr. Duterte, the shamelessly ruthless populist President of the Philippines, has established during his five years in office. Both are said to be likely to continue Mr Duterte’s repressive approach, which has led to international accusations of human rights violations.
Importantly, as Vice President, Ms. Duterte would be well placed to defend her father against the potential consequences of her bloody and heavily criticized war on drugs, in which thousands of people were killed by police officers or unknown shooters.
Ms Duterte, 43, was the favorite for the May presidential race in a field of 97 candidates including Mr Marcos, the former boxing star Manny Pacquiao and the current vice president of the country.
The election comes at a crucial time as the country faces significant foreign and domestic policy challenges. The Philippines is the United States’ oldest ally in Asia and an anchor of the American presence in the region, where Washington is trying to challenge China’s growing influence.
At home, the country of around 110 million people is facing high unemployment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr. Marcos’ father, Ferdinand E. Marcos, ruled the Philippines with an iron fist for two decades. He was defeated by a popular uprising in 1986 and went into exile in Hawaii, where he died three years later. He has been accused of stealing up to $ 10 billion from state coffers and killing or missing thousands.
