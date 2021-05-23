Diana Fallout: 1995 BBC director quits gallery job – Times of India
Princess Diana (AP, file photo)
LONDON: Tony hall, who was director of BBC News and the news at the time of the explosive interview of the public broadcaster in 1995 with the princess Diane, on Saturday resigned as chairman of the board of the National Gallery of Great Britain.
Hall, who later rose to the BBC’s top job, came under heavy criticism in a report this week for a botched investigation into how journalist Martin Bashir got the successful interview. In a statement, Hall said his continued presence at the gallery would be a “distraction for an institution close to my heart.” “I am so sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I think leadership means taking responsibility,” Hall said. The 126-page report of the retired judge John dyson, published Thursday, found the BBC the investigation covered up Bashir’s “deceptive behavior” when he interviewed Diana.
