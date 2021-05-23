Diana Fallout: 1995 BBC director quits gallery job – Times of India

Princess Diana (AP, file photo)

LONDON: Tony hall , who was director of BBC News and the news at the time of the explosive interview of the public broadcaster in 1995 with the princess Diane , on Saturday resigned as chairman of the board of the National Gallery of Great Britain.

Hall, who later rose to the BBC’s top job, came under heavy criticism in a report this week for a botched investigation into how journalist Martin Bashir got the successful interview. In a statement, Hall said his continued presence at the gallery would be a “distraction for an institution close to my heart.” “I am so sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I think leadership means taking responsibility,” Hall said. The 126-page report of the retired judge John dyson , published Thursday, found the BBC the investigation covered up Bashir’s “deceptive behavior” when he interviewed Diana.