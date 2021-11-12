Diabetes equates the rich and the poor

Diabetes test, Mauritius. Credit: Nasseem Ackbarally / IPS

NAIROBI, Nov. 12 (IPS) – Although for different reasons, diabetes appears to be one of the few cases that puts rich and poor societies on an equal footing. In both cases, diabetes is caused by unhealthy eating habits.

In fact, people in industrialized countries tend to consume what is called “junk food”, while in poor countries diabetes is caused by malnutrition and undernourishment.

And this is a very worrying health problem. In fact, globally, an estimated 422 million adults were living with diabetes in 2014, up from 108 million in 1980. Since then, that number has doubled.

Now take a closer look: every five seconds a person develops diabetes … every 10 seconds a person dies of diabetes … every 30 seconds a limb is lost due to diabetes.

The rate at which the global prevalence of diabetes has almost doubled since 1980 has increased from 4.7% to 8.5% in the adult population.

This reflects an increase in associated risk factors such as overweight or obesity, depending on the World Health Organization (WHO).

What is it about?

The WHO defines diabetes as a chronic disease, which occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar.

This leads to an increase in the concentration of glucose in the blood (hyperglycemia).

Types of Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes (previously known as insulin-dependent diabetes or childhood diabetes) is characterized by a lack of insulin production.

Type 2 diabetes (formerly known as non-insulin-dependent diabetes or adult diabetes) is caused by the body’s inefficient use of insulin. It is often the result of excess body weight and physical inactivity.

Gestational Diabetes is hyperglycemia that is first recognized during pregnancy, with blood sugar values ​​above normal but below those that can diagnose diabetes.

Women with gestational diabetes are at increased risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth. These women and possibly their children are also at increased risk for type 2 diabetes in the future.

The impact

The The United Nations has repeatedly warned that diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes and lower limb amputation.

Why? High blood sugar, or increased blood sugar, is a common effect of uncontrolled diabetes and over time causes severe damage to many systems in the body, especially the nerves and blood vessels.

Between 2000 and 2016, there was a 5% increase in premature mortality from diabetes. And in 2019, an estimated 1.5 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. In 2012, an additional 2.2 million deaths were attributable to hyperglycemia.

Rising faster in low- and middle-income countries

Over the past decade, the prevalence of diabetes has increased faster in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries.

The Middle East and North Africa are among the most affected due to poor nutrition. In this region, people consume excessive amounts of carbohydrates, baked goods with high doses of sugar and honey, and very sweet drinks, in addition to incorporating “junk food” into their diet.

Obesity and diabetes: the cause and effect

Overweight and obesity are defined as abnormal or excessive accumulation of fat that can be harmful to health.

The Body Mass Index is a simple weight-for-height index that is commonly used to classify overweight and obesity in adults. It is defined as a person’s weight in kilograms divided by the square of their height in meters (kg / m2).

The World Health Organization reports the following facts and figures:

Obesity around the world has almost tripled since 1975.

In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 and over were overweight. Of these, more than 650 million were obese.

39% of adults aged 18 and over were overweight in 2016 and 13% were obese.

Most of the world’s population lives in countries where overweight and obesity kill more people than underweight.

39 million children under 5 were overweight or obese in 2020.

More than 340 million children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 were overweight or obese in 2016.

Access to diabetes care

Each year, November 14 marks World Diabetes Day. The theme of World Diabetes Day 2021-23 is access to diabetes care.

According to her, 100 years after the discovery of insulin, millions of people with diabetes around the world do not have access to the care they need. People with diabetes need ongoing care and support to manage their disease and avoid complications.

Eating a healthy diet, getting regular physical activity, maintaining a normal body weight, and avoiding smoking are all ways to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

In view of the above, changing eating habits seems to be almost a matter of life and death.