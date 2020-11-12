DFDS: October Volume Report: Freight Higher Than Last Year

New investors no. 25/2020

Going forward, DFDS will report monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide further insight into the evolution of volume trends in DFDS ‘European route network.

DFDS ferry volumes October LTM * Cargo 2019 2020 Change 2019-18 2020-19 Change Track counters, 000 4 112 4 130 0.4% 41,100 39,487 -3.9% Passenger 2019 2020 Change 2019-18 2020-19 Change Passengers, ‘000 397 64 -83.8% 5,129 2 302 -55.1% * Last twelve months

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in October were 2% higher than 2019, adjusted for the closure of the Paldiski-Hanko road.

North Sea volumes were higher than 2019 due to the build-up of stocks before Brexit. Auto volumes continued to recover. Baltic Sea volumes were also higher than 2019, mainly due to the additional capacity between Estonia and Sweden. Mediterranean volumes were increased by the growth in export volumes from Turkey. The volumes on the Channel were slightly lower than 2019.

Ferry – passenger: The total number of passengers in October 2020 was 84% ​​lower than in 2019. The decrease reflects a continued negative impact of travel restrictions linked to Covid-19. In the Baltic Sea, the number of passengers was considerably less affected.

DFDS ferry routes allow trade and travel within and across Europe. Use the link below to see a map of the entire network.

https://bit.ly/36o5nkO

The November volume report is expected to be released on December 11, 2020.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, Chief Financial Officer +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications +45 33 42 32 97

This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law

