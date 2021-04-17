Detention of candidates in Jerusalem threatens Palestinian ballot

JERUSALEM (AP) – An Israeli briefly detained three Jerusalem-based candidates for the Palestinian legislative elections on Saturday, deepening a dispute over whether banning Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem from voting in next month’s polls could derail them.

The three candidates represent factions of the Palestine Liberation Organization that have scheduled a press conference at a Jerusalem hotel to call for the need to pressure Israel to allow political activities in the eastern part of the city, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

By briefly detaining the candidates, Israel appears to be indicating that it will not tolerate Palestinian political activity in East Jerusalem. He did not say whether or not he would allow Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem to vote in the elections.

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be part of their future state, but Israel, which captured the city and annexed it in 1967, sees the entire city as its indivisible capital.

Witnesses said Israeli police blocked the roads leading to the St. George Hotel, where candidates from PLO factions – including President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement – wanted to hold the conference. They were released after three hours.

Israeli police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.

Abbas decreed what would be the first Palestinian parliamentary elections in 15 years to be held on May 22, followed by presidential elections in July.

But disputes over the voting rights of East Jerusalem residents could provide a pretext to cancel the ballot, especially as Fatah faces threats to its unity as its main rival, the militant group Hamas that controls Gaza , seems unified. Some Palestinian voices, including from within Fatah, stress that there should be “no elections without Jerusalem”.

The Palestinians urged the European Union to pressure Israel to allow East Jerusalem residents to vote. Israel did not respond.

Hamas, which routed pro-Abbas forces and seized full control of Gaza a year after winning a landslide victory in the 2006 election, condemned the detention of the candidates and described it as “blatant interference in the elections”.

Fatah also denounced the ban on the press conference, the second time in two weeks.