Despite petitions and growing pressure, Namibian government sells 3% of the country’s remaining elephants

Namibian elephants in Etosha. Environmentalists estimate that between 73 and 84 percent of the elephant population cited by the government consists of “transboundary” elephants, those that move between Namibia, Angola, Zambia and Botswana. They estimate Namibia’s resident elephant population at 5,688. They fear that with 170 en route to the auction block, Namibia will lose 3 percent of its elephant population. Courtesy: Stephan Scholvin

UNITED NATIONS, Jan.29 (IPS) – The country’s Environment Ministry defends the Jan.29 auction as a conservation strategy, but conservatives say the move is based on false population statistics, disputed claims of human-elephant conflict and puts 3% of the last elephants up for sale More than 100,000 people affected petitioners urged the Namibian government to abandon plans to auction 170 wild elephants – including rare desert-adapted elephants – but the country’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said this week that the sale of today of January 29 would continue as planned.

On the eve of the event, ministry media said the country’s elephant population had “ grown from around 7,500 animals in 1995 to over 24,000 today, ” with a large percentage living outside national parks.

Namibia was the only African country with a large population of savanna elephants to withdraw from the 2016 Large Elephant Census (GEC), the first continent-wide standardized elephant survey. The researchers concluded that there was a massive decline in the population. They said privately funded surveys had been carried out in Namibia, but the results had not been shared with their team.

Advertising for the sale of Namibian elephants.

Environmentalists argue the government figures are exaggerated and do not take elephant migration into account. They estimate that between 73 and 84 percent of the elephant population cited by the government is made up of “transboundary” elephants, those that move between Namibia, Angola, Zambia and Botswana. They estimate Namibia’s resident elephant population at 5,688. They fear that with 170 en route to the auction block, Namibia will lose 3 percent of its elephant population.

“For thousands of years, elephant matriarchs have led their herds every year through several countries on immense migrations. Although we have slaughtered 95 percent of all elephants in 100 years, the last of these great herds still continue their epic journeys. These international elephants do not belong to anyone and Namibia’s offer to capture and exploit them is rightly seen as a crime against nature, ”said Mark Hiley of National park rescue, a non-governmental organization that saves African Parks from closure.

The Namibian government’s defense of the auction is twofold. The Environment Ministry said that in addition to having too many animals, the sale will reduce human-animal conflict. Local environmentalists say this is a claim that ignores established protocols to protect both rural residents and wildlife.

“We have proven solutions to the government’s claimed human-wildlife conflict – including remote village water points and electric fences – but the government is ignoring them all. Despite their claims, it is clear that their plans are about money and not about wildlife, ”said Stephan Scholvin, Namibian professional guide and conservationist.

As Namibian authorities defend the auction as a way to reduce elephant numbers, protect residents and raise funds for conservation activities, a corruption scandal in 2019 that resulted in the imprisonment of ministers of justice and fisheries has left many people wary of the current plan.

Adding to the unease is the fact that Namibia was among the 3 African countries allowed to sell its ivory stock through the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Those who vetoed the call said they feared the one-off sale could create a sharp increase in demand for ivory and a spike in poaching.

“It’s important to understand who benefits from the sale of these elephants. I would argue that creating a mosaic landscape in which humans and elephants can both thrive is far better a strategy than selling unwanted elephants to the highest bidder, ”said biologist Niall McCann of National Park Rescue.

The rare elephants adapted to the Namibian desert are also being auctioned today. Courtesy: Stephan Scholvi.

The petition against today’s January 29 auction expresses concern that authorities are giving way to more extensive oil drilling in Namibia’s Okavango Basin, often described as the last refuge for elephants. On its website, the oil and gas company Recon Africa states that it is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas in the basin – which includes parts of northeastern Namibia and the northwest. from Botswana.

“We need to stop viewing wildlife through the prism of immediate cash back and learn to understand the value of wildlife which is integral to a functioning environment. Wildlife, including elephants, provide tangible benefits to people in terms of ecosystem services, which will collapse if biodiversity collapses, ”said Mary Rice of the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA).

Hiley, of National Park Rescue, said there was nothing to justify the elephant auction.

“Falsifying elephant population statistics and exaggerating ‘human-wildlife conflict’ (HWC) can be used by governments to generate income from inflated hunting quotas, justify sales to zoos or hunting farms and initiate slaughtering that generates ivory. Corruption is now as big a threat to elephants as poaching, ”he said.