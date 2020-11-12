Despite conflict and COVID-19, children still dream of continuing their education in Afghanistan

Children study in a community education class in Miirwais Meena, Kandahar province, Afghanistan. Credit: Fazel / UNICEF

LONDON, November 12 (IPS) – As if four decades of war weren’t enough, the pandemic has arrived. For each of the past five years, Afghanistan has been identified by the United Nations as the world’s deadliest country for children and, despite progress in peace talks between the government and the Taliban, children and young victims of the ongoing conflict continue to increase in 2020.

Education itself has come under fire, with hundreds of attacks on schools and teachers. A 2018 joint report from the Afghan Ministry of Education and UNICEF estimated that up to 3.7 million children in Afghanistan were out of school, 60% of whom were girls.

In this context, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) – the global fund launched at the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit to deliver quality education to vulnerable children and youth in countries affected by armed conflict, forced displacement, climate disasters and protracted crises – selected Afghanistan as one of the first countries to deploy a multi-year resilience program (MYRP). The in-country Steering Committee formed to oversee the implementation of the program designated the MYRP leadership in UNICEF as the beneficiary.

Sarthak Pal, ECW project coordinator for UNICEF in Kabul, says Afghanistan’s MYRP was designed to focus on ‘out-of-school children’, by setting up community education (ECW) classes in proximity to their place of residence. Classes are held mostly in private homes and sometimes in mosques for those who cannot make the long journey to the nearest school.

“Most of these out-of-school children live in remote, rural and hard-to-reach places,” Pal told IPS from Kabul. Pal explained that focusing on out-of-school children was a context-specific choice for Afghanistan and may differ from MYRP in other countries with their own unique contexts.

Children attend a community education class in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan. Credit: Frank Dejongh / UNICEF

MYRP’s first year – with instruction starting in May 2019 – saw the establishment of some 3,600 classes in nine of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. This has forced newly recruited teachers, 46% of whom are women, to teach 122,000 children. Almost 60% of the children registered are girls.

“When Education Cannot Wait arrived in Afghanistan in 2018, 3.7 million children were out of school. Children and young people are the most neglected. Today, the results of our multi-year investment in resilience in Afghanistan are among the most promising of our global investment especially in girls’ access to education now reaching the target of 60% of our investment. It shows how we can achieve educational outcomes for the most marginalized children and youth in complex crisis situations by bringing together humanitarian actors and the Ministry of Education. Afghan children and youth, Afghan girls, deserve no less, ”said ECW Director Yasmine Sherif.

A new pupil in the classes is Khalid *, an eight-year-old boy with a permanent foot disability who was displaced by the conflict from the Afghan province of Kunar to the province of Nangarhar. Previously deprived of education through war and poverty, Khalid now attends a CBE class with access to free education and books. His teacher praises his enthusiasm and creativity and says that Khalid went from illiteracy to learning to read, write and draw.

The nearest school is 4 kilometers from where Khalid lives, too far away for him to go, but now he has a classroom just 300 meters from his home. Khalid’s life and the life of his family have been transformed.

Hosna, Khalid’s nine-year-old sister, can attend a nearby government girls’ school. “In the evenings, Khalid and I study together at home and help each other in our classes,” she said, expressing how amazed she was at Khalid’s rapid improvement and abilities. “Khalid is so much improved and intellectually motivated.”

Bringing education closer to home builds support from the community and from the shuras (school councils), and is particularly effective in removing barriers to girls’ education, such as long distances, lack of teachers and safety issues. The role of school management Shuras, or councils, has been important in creating a sense of community ownership, although there are barriers to girls’ participation in some provinces.

UNICEF Afghanistan staff visit the Zanogra Community Education Cluster supported to distribute new school bags and notebooks at the start of the school year in Surkhrod district, Nangarhar province. Credit: Marko Kokic / UNICEF

ECW courses also reach children in camps set up for people displaced by conflict. Feizia Salahuddin quietly told in an IPS video how three of his siblings were killed. The 12-year-old girl also lost her mother. “We face so many difficulties here,” she said. But then a smile appears when she describes taking ECW-supported CBE courses in Herat. “I love studying. It makes me happy, ”she says.

Another hammer blow to education this year has not come from bombs or landmines, but from COVID-19. The government ordered all schools to close in March 2020, and CBE classes were only able to start reopening recently. Children affected by the impact of COVID-19 school closures are now also more vulnerable to recruitment by parties to conflict, especially boys. The crisis has also exacerbated girls’ existing vulnerabilities to child marriage and teenage pregnancy.

Dave Mariano, head of communications for Afghanistan for Save the Children International, an implementing partner for ECW, said the government initially decided that CBE courses could continue, but then said education should continue through radio, television and the Internet, which millions of children do not have access to. Fortunately, classes have finally started to reopen with proper security measures against COVID-19.

“The reopening of CBEs required a lot of coordination to ensure that the necessary arrangements were in place to reopen safely, such as the availability of PPE, disinfectants and even raising awareness among the general public on how to mitigate them. risks of COVID through basic hygiene and other practices, ”Mariano told IPS.

Despite the challenges, UNICEF is already planning to expand the MYRP, supported for this purpose by the Ministry of Education and donors. Sweden is the largest donor to the country in Afghanistan, followed closely by Switzerland. However, UNICEF says the MYRP remains “grossly underfunded” with a funding gap of 70% over three years.

“We advocate that three years of MYRP is not enough. The primary cycle in Afghanistan is six years. We cannot leave the children halfway there. This is our main advocacy agenda now,” Pal said.

ECW has prioritized improving girls’ education in Afghanistan with an emphasis on recruiting female teachers. This goal is being met in Herat, where 97% of teachers are women and 83% of students in accelerated learning classes are girls.

For girls like Feizia Salahuddin, it means a chance to start rebuilding lives shattered by conflict and displacement, which makes it feel like through a class and its textbooks, she is once again part of a community.

“I get nervous when called to the board, but my teachers and classmates support me,” Feizia says. “That’s why I love them. They cooperate with me and teach me.”

* Names have been changed in accordance with child protection and communication policies.

