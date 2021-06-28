Despite advances, terrorist threats persist and diversify

By exploiting social grievances and gender stereotypes, “the fight against terrorism has itself caused damage”, inspiring isolated actors and co-opting other groups, Secretary General António Guterres Told the Second High Level Conference leaders of the fight against terrorism.

Recounting the “particularly alarming” advances of Al-Qaida and ISIL terrorist fighters in Africa, he stressed the importance of supporting the continent as “a global priority”.

‘Say’ situation

The senior UN official expressed deep concern over foreign terrorist fighters and stressed the need to hold them accountable.

He also drew attention to the plight of tens of thousands of relatives, women and children associated with them, urging member states to repatriate them, especially children “who remain stranded in conflict zones”.

Amid some “slow and incomplete” progress, Mr Guterres said “the situation is dire”.

Turning consensus into action

At the same time, years of increasing polarization and normalization of hate speech have benefited terrorist groups.

“The threat from white supremacy … and other ethnically or racially motivated movements is increasingly transnational,” said the UN chief.

And terrorist groups exploit the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

“We need coherent, coordinated and comprehensive efforts across countries, sectors and disciplines, anchored in human rights and the rule of law,” he said, urging the General Assembly to “reaffirm the consensus” behind the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy strengthen national, regional and international efforts and adopt Wednesday “a forward-looking resolution for its consideration”.

Strengthening resistance

To fight terrorism, the UN chief defined a set of overriding priorities, which began with building resilience.

“Strong, just and accountable institutions” as reflected in Sustainable Development Goal 16 for inclusive access to justice “are a precondition for states to deprive terrorists of the space to operate, bring them to justice and ensure the security of their populations” was its top priority.

While placing victims at the center of all efforts, he also noted that to help break the cycle of violence, after serving their sentence, those convicted should, where possible, be rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society.

Reset human rights

The Secretary-General’s second point concerned a “resetting of human rights for the fight against terrorism”.

“We know that when the fight against terrorism is used to undermine the rights and freedoms of people, the result is more alienation within communities and stronger terrorist rhetoric,” he said, asserting that this must be addressed by “protecting and promoting human rights, including gender equality”.

He also stressed that misogyny, and the subjugation of women and girls, is “a common element” of terrorist networks, which requires “a pluralistic and independent civic space” to counter it.

Technological threats

Finally, the fight against terrorism must “meet the challenges and opportunities of transformative technologies”, according to the UN chief.

To this end, technological innovation must be nurtured while mitigating its risks.

“New technologies must be used responsibly to fight terrorism, within the framework of the rule of law and human rights,” he said.

Fight online and offline

Stressing that social media is used to accelerate hate speech and violent ideologies, he pointed out that since the pandemic there has also been an increase in cyber attacks and cybercrime.

As capabilities and actions have not kept pace with risks, member states have the ultimate responsibility to prevent technologies from falling into the hands of terrorists, he said.

In conclusion, the Secretary-General urged States to develop the capacity to collect, use and exchange electronic evidence of terrorist activity “online and offline”.

Technology in our hands

The head of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office (OCT) spoke of the challenges of terrorism in the age of transformative technologies.

“We urgently need to think about how to adjust our counterterrorism efforts to respond to new realities and emerging threats,” Vladimir Voronkov said at the meeting.

As digital technologies transform societies and economies, they present both opportunities and risks.

“We have the means and … the responsibility to work together to ensure the safe and efficient use of technology and prevent its use for terrorist purposes”, concluded the head of the OCT.

Global solidarity needed

General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır noted that the initial hope was that the COVID-19 pandemic would deter terrorist groups and that lockdowns would restrict their movements, “it appears that terrorist groups have quickly adapted to this new landscape “.

He called for global solidarity against the rise of xenophobia, racism and intolerance, stressing: “We must be vigilant and stop hate speech, when it is spoken for the first time, both in person and online. It is an individual, collective, national and international responsibility ”.