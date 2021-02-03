Desperate Poutine appeals to jailed journalists for retweeting jokes

Handout

MOSCOW – Vladimir Putin took another dark turn towards authoritarianism on Wednesday when his regime began jailing journalists who dared to report on growing opposition protests.

A Moscow court has ordered the imprisonment of one of the country’s leading independent journalists, Sergey Smirnov, editor-in-chief of Mediazona.

His supposed crime? Retweet a joke on Twitter.

The message included the date of an upcoming rally in support of Alexei Navalny, an anti-corruption activist who was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three years in a penal colony for failing to respect his bail conditions while ‘he was in a coma recovering from a Novichok. attack.

Russia stands up against Putin as thousands challenge medieval crackdown on Kremlin ‘fortress’

Media freedom has long been a problem in Russia, and a number of journalists have died under suspicious circumstances, but even Putin has never before resorted to open arrests of journalists without seeking justice.

“I’m just shocked,” Tatiana, Smirnov’s wife, told The Daily Beast. “The first police caught my husband in front of our grandson’s eyes; then the court ordered his arrest for reposting someone’s joke.

The court ruled that sharing the joke did indeed encourage people to join the “illegal” rally to protest Navalny’s arbitrary arrest.

“The accusation is ultimately absurd, my husband didn’t go to a single rally, he edited Mediazona from home,” she said.

For independent Russian journalists, who have seen dozens of ugly attacks on the press, Smirnov’s arrest was an alarming sign that Russia was entering a new era of free speech. “It is a signal to all of us that tomorrow the police can come and arrest the editors of the last three or four independent media left in Russia, including Echo of Moscow, TV Rain, all those covering the anarchy of power.” , Pavel Kanygin, journalist at Novaya Gazeta, told the Daily Beast.

Six of the Novaya GazetaPutin’s journalists have been murdered during two decades of Putin’s rule. “The Kremlin has crossed another red line; we didn’t have time to recover from the latest shock and a new wave of repression is crashing, ”Kanygin said.

During the last week of protests – the largest in Russia in a decade – police brutally beat hundreds of people and detained more than 5,000 demonstrators participating in the anti-Putin action. rallies. More than 80 journalists have been detained in recent days. Wednesday, the court ordered the arrest of young people Novaya Gazeta journalist, Nikita Girin, who was sentenced to 14 days in prison. Police arrested several TV Rain reporters, who were broadcasting live video footage of opposition protests in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities. The channel’s popularity has grown significantly since Navalny landed at Moscow airport on January 17. Over 23 million people have viewed the channel on YouTube.

Rain’s press room was buzzing on Wednesday afternoon with reporters covering dozens of arrests, where lawyers were unable to see their clients. News of another victim of political pressure has arrived; this time Russia’s best contemporary theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, was fired from the Gogol Center, the country’s first avant-garde theater. A volunteer with the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation complained on the air that she had been tortured by the police. She said her interrogator put a plastic bag over her head on Tuesday to force her to share her cell phone password.

Amid the news storm, the channel’s editor-in-chief Tikhon Barely, shook his head as he read the main articles published by state media. “For them, the snow in Moscow is the main novelty.”

Almost ten years ago Russia’s free media, including the only independent TV channel Rain, covered an anti-Putin uprising – as many as 100,000 demonstrators marched to Bolotnaya Square; but Russia was different back then, there was a lot more freedom under President Dmitry Medvedev. “At the start of the year, I was hoping we would cover a lot more lighter news, but political events are developing too fast,” Dzyadko said. “This year is going to be new: parliamentary parties will wake up now, before the next elections.”

Putin rumors run wild as he hides in secrecy

Although apparently trying to shut down independent media, even the Russian authorities rely on independent media as the only real source of information on political and public life. “When the police arrest our journalists in Moscow and St. Petersburg, they admit that they are looking at Rain,” Dzyadko said.

Police also recognize journalists from Moscow’s Echo radio station. “The cops put us in chains and admit that they listen to our radio broadcasts in the morning, so in life, they are people interested in political issues, of our coverage but at work, they hold us back”, Tania Felgengauer, presenter of the Echo of Moscow radio a survivor of stab attack, said The Daily Beast. “I guess a lot of Russian policemen have no choice because there is no job available. As for the members of the anti-extremist forces, who reported on Smirnov, they must no longer have anything human.

