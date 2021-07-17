Desperate for vaccines amid wave, Iranians flock to Armenia

YREVAN, Armenia (AP) – In Iran, the urgency to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is increasing day by day.

A crush of new cases fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant has threatened to overwhelm Iranian hospitals with breathless patients too many to treat. But as deaths rise and the protection of most citizens is felt to be distant, thousands of desperate Iranians are taking matters into their own hands: they flock to neighboring Armenia.

In the former Soviet Caucasus country, where vaccination has remained slow amid widespread hesitation over vaccines, authorities have distributed free doses to foreign visitors – a boon to Iranians who fear for their life and are tired of waiting.

“I just want her to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” said Ahmad Reza Bagheri, a 23-year-old jeweler at a bus stop in Tehran, gesturing to his diabetic mother as he joined on the winding road. 20 hours. trip to the capital of Armenia, Yerevan.

Bagheri’s uncle had already received his first dose in town and would soon receive his second. Stories like this have dominated Iranian social media in recent weeks, as hordes of Iranians head to Armenia by bus and plane. Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said last week that foreigners, including residents, made up half of the estimated 110,000 people vaccinated in the country. Armenia administers AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, and China’s CoronaVac vaccines.

In Iran, which has the highest death toll from COVID-19 in the Middle East, less than 2% of the country’s 84 million people received both doses, according to the scientific publication Our World in Data.

Although the sanctions-hit country has imported Russian and Chinese vaccines, joined the UN-backed COVAX program for vaccine sharing, and developed three of its own vaccines, doses remain scarce. Authorities have yet to vaccinate non-medical workers and those under 60, promising that mass vaccinations will begin in September.

“I can’t wait that long for the vaccination,” said Ali Saeedi, a 39-year-old clothing trader who is also waiting to board the trip at a bus station in Tehran. “Officials have repeatedly delayed their public vaccination plans. I’m going to Armenia to make it happen.

Others, like 27-year-old secretary Bahareh Khanai, see the trip as an act of national service, easing the daunting task of vaccination facing Iranian authorities.

It is not known exactly how many Iranians made the trip to be vaccinated, as Armenia also remains a popular summer getaway spot. But every day dozens of buses, taxis and flights carry around 500 Iranians across the border. The airlines have added three weekly flights between Iran and Yerevan. The cost of bus tours has doubled as thousands of people make plans. Travel agents who have seen the pandemic ravage their industry have seen an unprecedented increase in their business.

“The number of our clients for the Armenia tour has tripled in recent weeks,” said Ahmad, the director of a travel agency in Tehran, who declined to give his last name for fear of reprisals.

The influx of Iranians flooded coronavirus testing centers in Armenia, leaving scores stuck in the buffer zone, Iranian semi-official ILNA news agency reported, with several fainting from the heat. About 160 kilometers (100 miles) away, in Yerevan, hundreds of Iranians lined up to be vaccinated, some sleeping on the streets to secure a place.

Hope sustains them through the long lines under the merciless sun. In the streets of the Armenian capital, Iranians frolic to Farsi music outside vaccination centers, clapping when they receive doses, videos show.

“We could not expect that our humanitarian act would become popular and spread so much and that we would have a great influx of foreigners,” Armenian Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told reporters. “Our citizens are our priority, but I repeat once again that the pandemic does not recognize citizenship.”

But even as Armenian authorities encourage vaccination tourism, the large number of Iranians flooding vaccination centers has pushed Armenia to toughen the rules.

At first, Iranian vaccine seekers headed to clinics in the southern border town of Meghri. A local doctor, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, reported seeing at least 100 Iranians vaccinated there in recent weeks.

But last week, the government decreed that foreign visitors can only receive a vaccine at five designated AstraZeneca mobile clinics in Yerevan and, with the apparent aim of boosting the country’s tourism sector, must spend at least 10 days in Armenia before getting vaccinated.

Today, the profile of Iranian visitors is changing, with cross-border bus trips turning into extended vacations, with some flights passing through Qatar. Rising interest has also pushed up the price, putting travel beyond the reach of everyone except the wealthy.

Ethicists, who have said they would not dispute the fact that foreigners in need are getting excessive shots avoided by citizens, say the price hike and the new 10-day requirement are exacerbating the pandemic’s steep inequalities. .

“It increases the time and money involved … and therefore the inequity of those who will be able to participate,” said Alison Bateman-House, assistant professor of medical ethics at New York University.

More generally, she added, vaccination vacations, like all travel in an era of contagious viral variants, have “unintended consequences” and increase “the possibility of disease transmission”. A fairer alternative, she noted, would be for Armenia to transfer its excess doses to the international COVAX initiative.

But for many in Iran, where scores are dying daily in an epidemic that has drained the health system and the economy, the cost of the wait has become too high.

Mohammad Seifpour, a 48-year-old resident of Tehran, gloomily surveyed the crowd of Iranians at the Yerevan vaccination clinic.

“It’s just because of the horrible situation we are facing,” he said.

Associated Press editors Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, and Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Follow all of AP’s stories about the global pandemic on https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic