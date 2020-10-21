Derek Hough dances with Hayley Erbert on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The 2 danced a paso doble to Taalbi Brothers’ “Uccen.” It was Hough’s first time dancing on the show since 2017. He completed in sixth place on Season 23 in 2016 and holds the wins report by a professional with six mirrorball trophies.

Hough and Erbert, who’ve been courting for 5 years, say they’ve grown even nearer throughout the pandemic. “We got here collectively, we obtained nearer. We grew as a pair tremendously,” Hough lately mentioned throughout an look on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present.”

“Tonight I am acting on the @dancingabc flooring for the primary time in over 3 Years, and I would not wish to be dancing with anybody else . Additionally, why am I holding her ear?” Hough wrote on Instagram upfront of the efficiency.