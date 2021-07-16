Deputy UN chief warns of “hurricane of humanitarian crises”

The briefing on behalf of the UN chief, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, painted a grim picture of civil executions, arbitrary arrests, detentions, forced displacement and sexual violence against children, on a large scale, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

She also referred to “brutal attacks” in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen, where 20 million people live “face to face” with hunger.

“We are in uncharted waters,” she said, with “the scale of humanitarian needs” ever greater.

This year, the United Nations and its partners are seeking to help 160 million people, its highest number on record.

“Incessant” attacks

The “hurricane of humanitarian crises” is exacerbated by a “relentless wave of attacks” against humanitarian and medical workers, and the imposition of increasingly tight constraints on humanitarian space, according to the deputy chief of the UN.

“The Secretary-General urges this Council to take strong and immediate action to support its many resolutions on the protection of civilians, humanitarian and health workers, and humanitarian space,” she told ministers and to ambassadors.

Increase in incidents

Shootings, physical and sexual assaults, kidnappings and other attacks on humanitarian organizations have increased tenfold since 2001, according to Ms. Mohammed.

“In the five years since the historic Council resolution calling for an end to impunity for attacks on health systems, workers and patients have suffered thousands of attacks,” she said. declared.

Meanwhile, it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide life-saving humanitarian aid to those in need.

Delay tactics

Some authorities impose restrictions on the movement of humanitarian personnel and supplies, lengthy visa and customs procedures, and delays at checkpoints. Other obstacles include high taxes and fees on humanitarian supplies.

And while every country must act against terrorism, each also has a responsibility to ensure that its counterterrorism efforts do not undermine humanitarian operations.

As governments create systems around the delivery of humanitarian aid, the deputy chief recalled, “it is essential” that they support rather than block aid.

Protect the humanitarian space

Because the best way to protect humanitarian space is to end violence and conflict, the Secretary-General called for a global ceasefire focus on the common enemy: the COVID-19[feminine pandémie.

Et jeudi, le chef de l’ONU a publié un appel pour avoir fait taire les armes à l’approche des Jeux olympiques et paralympiques de Tokyo : « Les peuples et les nations peuvent s’appuyer sur ce répit temporaire pour établir des cessez-le-feu durables et trouver des chemins vers une paix durable », a-t-il déclaré.

« Suralimentés » par le COVID, les besoins humanitaires dépassent la capacité d’y répondre, a déclaré Mme Mohammed.

Alors que l’ONU s’engage dans des négociations difficiles pour créer des cessez-le-feu durables et construire une paix durable, l’acheminement de l’aide humanitaire vitale doit se poursuivre et cela nécessite l’espace humanitaire nécessaire.

les États membres et le Conseil de sécuritéont « la responsabilité de faire tout ce qui est en leur pouvoir » pour mettre fin aux attaques contre les humanitaires et les biens, et demander des comptes pour les violations graves, a-t-elle souligné.

Milestones

She said there was a need for greater respect for international humanitarian law that does not “blur the lines” between military operations, political objectives and humanitarian efforts.

“Upholding the principles of humanitarian action … is essential for building trust with political, military, security, non-state and other armed groups.”

Second, “investigation and accountability” is essential to prevent attacks on aid workers, which she says is “completely unacceptable and may constitute war crimes”, adding that “what goes unpunished will be repeated” .

Third, governments must protect the ability of humanitarian organizations to engage with parties to conflict, including non-state armed groups, because when humanitarian agencies are seen as part of a political agenda, it puts workers on the line. danger “and reduces their effectiveness”.

Principles of humanitarian action… essential for building trust with political, military, security, non-state and other armed groups – deputy head of the UN

Counterterrorism measures should include clear provisions to preserve humanitarian space, she said, by minimizing the impact on humanitarian operations and ensuring that humanitarian and health workers are not punished for doing so. his work.

Finally, the Council must use its influence to immediately stop the attacks on schools and hospitals.

“The unprecedented health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic makes the protection of medical facilities and workers more critical than ever.”

Calls to action

Member States were called on to endorse and implement the Safe Schools Declaration, which aims to protect all educational institutions from the worst effects of armed conflict and to support the Healthcare in Danger initiative.

Due to the enormous challenges facing humanitarian agencies, the Secretary-General has asked his new head of humanitarian affairs to appoint a special adviser on preserving humanitarian space and access, and to step up humanitarian negotiations.

“The international community owes humanitarian aid agencies and health and humanitarian workers its full and unwavering support in their difficult and often dangerous work,” Ms. Mohammed concluded.