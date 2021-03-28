Deported from US overnight, migrant families weigh in on next steps

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) – In one of Mexico’s most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are deported from the United States overnight, travel exhausted, disappointed they won’t have the chance to seek asylum and at a crossroads of where to go next.

Marisela Ramirez, who was sent back to Reynosa around 4 a.m. Thursday, brought her 14-year-old son and left five other children – including an only 8-month-old – in Guatemala because she could not afford to pay more money to smugglers. Now, faced with another agonizing choice, she leaned over to send her son alone across the border to settle with a sister in Missouri, aware that the United States allows unaccompanied children to seek asylum.

“We are in the hands of God,” said Ramirez, 30, in a barren park with dying grass and a large gazebo at the center that serves as shelter for migrants.

Lesdny Suyapa Castillo, 35, said in tears that she would return to Honduras with her 8-year-old daughter, who was lying under the gazebo, breathing heavily with her eyes partially open and flies circling her face. Not having been paid for three months working as a nurse in Honduras during the pandemic, she wants to work regularly in the United States to send an eldest daughter to medical school. A friend in New York encouraged her to try again.

“I would love to go, but a mother doesn’t want to see her child in this condition,” she said after being dropped off in Reynosa at 10pm.

The decisions come amid what border patrol officials say is an extraordinarily high 30-day average of 5,000 daily encounters with migrants. Children traveling alone are allowed to stay in the United States to seek asylum, while almost all single adults are deported to Mexico under pandemic-era rules that deny them the opportunity to seek protection humanitarian.

Families with children under the age of 7 are allowed to stay in the United States to seek asylum, according to a border patrol official who spoke to reporters on Friday on condition of anonymity. Other family members – only 300 out of 2,200 on Thursday – are being deported.

Reynosa, a city of 700,000, is where many migrants are returned after being deported from the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. The border patrol said the vast majority of migrants are deported to Mexico after less than two hours in the United States to limit the spread of COVID-19, which means many arrive when it gets dark.

Normally, migrants are sent back to Mexico within the framework of bilateral agreements which limit evictions to daylight hours and larger passages. But under the authority of the pandemic, Mexicans and citizens of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras can be deported to Mexico overnight and into small towns.

Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott admitted in an interview last year that agreements limiting the times and locations of deportations are suspended “on paper,” but said US authorities were trying to accommodate the wishes of the people. Mexican officials. The United States is also coordinating with non-governmental organizations.

“I would never sit here looking at you and saying that Tijuana is not dangerous, Juarez is not dangerous, Tamaulipas (state) is not dangerous,” Scott said. “However, much of it is like any other American city. There are some American cities where there are pockets that are very dangerous and others that are not.

Tamaulipas, which includes Reynosa, is one of five Mexican states that the US State Department has said US citizens should not visit. A United States Travel Advisory says heavily armed criminal groups are patrolling Reynosa in marked and unmarked vehicles.

Over 100 fathers, mothers and children who were deported overnight waited in a plaza outside the Mexican border post at sunrise on Saturday, many bitter about the experience and afraid to venture into the city. Several said they left Central America in the past two months because they could finally afford it, but information about President Joe Biden’s more immigrant-friendly policies helped their decisions. Some said they paid smugglers up to $ 10,000 per person to reach American soil.

Michel Maeco, who sold his land in Guatemala to pay smugglers $ 35,000 to bring his family of five, including children aged 15, 11 and 7, said he was returning home after a 25-year trip. days. He left Guatemala after hearing “on the news” that Biden would allow families to enter the United States.

Maeco’s family was evicted from the streets of Reynosa at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

“We guess (Biden) was going to help the migrants, but I don’t see anything,” said Maeco, 36.

A Honduran woman who declined to give her name said she left two months ago because her home was destroyed in Tropical Storm Eta and she had heard that Biden would “open the border” for 100 days – unaware that the president’s 100-day moratorium on evictions, suspended by the courts, does not cover new arrivals. She planned to send her 9-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son alone to live with their aunt in Alabama while she returned to Honduras.

Highlighting the dangers, the border patrol said on Friday that a 9-year-old Mexican girl died crossing the Rio Grande near the town of Eagle Pass.

Mexico’s migrant protection agency Grupos Beta persuaded many overnight arrivals to be transported by bus to a remote shelter. The crowds in the nearby park had thinned to a few hundred migrants a few days earlier.

Felicia Rangel, founder of the Sidewalk school, which provides educational opportunities for asylum-seeking children in Mexican border towns, sees the makings of a squalid migrant camp like Matamoros, which recently closed.

“If they get a foothold in this lookout, it will turn into a camp,” she said as a church distributed chicken soup, bread and water to migrants for breakfast. . “They don’t want another camp in their country.”

Martin Vasquez is one of the migrants who remain for the moment. The 19-year-old was deported after being separated from his 12-year-old brother, who is considered an unaccompanied child and who will almost certainly be handed over to a grandfather in Florida. He said he was inclined to return to Guatemala, where he worked for a moving company, but wanted to wait a bit “to see what the news says”.