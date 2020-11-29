Deportation of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah part of Israeli policy

For at least a dozen Palestinian families living in the occupied Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, the threat of eviction from their homes hangs over their heads, crippling any thought for the future.

In October, the Israeli Court of First Instance in Jerusalem ruled to evict 12 of Sheikh Jarrah’s 24 Palestinian families and give their homes to Jewish Israeli settlers. The court also ruled that each family must pay 70,000 shekels ($ 20,000) in fees to cover the settlers’ legal fees.

Families had 30 days to file an appeal, but most expressed little hope of a ruling in their favor, saying Israeli justice is nothing more than an instrument of Israeli occupation policy of relocating and forcibly erasing the Palestinian presence in Jerusalem.

“Since the deportation order, we live with the daily anguish of not knowing when the Israeli army will come to evict us from our house,” said Ahmad Hammad, a resident of Sheikh Jarrah.

“All my memories are here. I was born here and my father, aunts, uncles and grandparents all lived in this house.

Israeli forces patrol a demolished Palestinian building in the village of Sur Baher, which stands on either side of the Israeli barrier in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank [File: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]

‘Well-oiled colonial machine’

Sheikh Jarrah, located on the slopes of Mount Scopus just north of the Old City, is home to 3,000 Palestinians, all refugees who were ethnically cleansed from their homes in other parts of historic Palestine during the 1948 Nakba.

The neighborhood is a juxtaposition of rich and poor neighborhoods, home to the American Colony and Ambassador hotels. But the part where the refugees and their descendants live is marked by unpaved roads and houses in poor condition as the Israeli municipality of Jerusalem prevents any type of renovation work.

The refugees, 28 families displaced from their homes by Israel, were able to relocate to Sheikh Jarrah in 1956 after Jordan, which had a mandate over the eastern part of Jerusalem, built housing projects there. An agreement between the United Nations and Jordan stipulated that the families would receive the homes in exchange for relinquishing their refugee status with the United Nations refugee agency and that after three years the Jordanian government would transfer the titles of property to families.

However, this did not happen and in 1967 Israel had taken East Jerusalem.

Right-wing Israeli activists place Israeli flag in support of Jewish settlement activity in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood [File: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

According to Grassroots Jerusalem, an NGO that is a platform for Palestinian community mobilization, there has been an influx of Jewish settlers since 2001 “who are responsible for forced evictions and terrorism in the neighborhood.”

According to Fayrouz Sharqawi, director of global mobilization for Grassroots Jerusalem, it is “absurd” to rely on the Israeli justice system to protect the rights of Palestinians.

“This system is an integral part of the colonial Zionist state, which identifies itself as a ‘Jewish state’ and consequently and systematically oppresses, dispossesses and displaces Palestinians,” she told Al Jazeera.

“Decisions which temporarily suspend eviction or demolition orders are only useful to Israel, because they create the illusion that it is a democratic state where the courts hold the government or the military to account. and prevent violations of Palestinian rights, ”she continued.

Sharqawi said that even in the best scenarios, more than 70 years of occupation prove that court rulings postpone but rarely overrule such orders, which are ultimately implemented.

“Palestinians, especially in Jerusalem, have to contend with a well-oiled colonial machine: the Israeli military, bureaucratic and judicial systems, which work hand in hand on the dispossession and displacement of Palestinians,” she said. .

Evictions are part of Israeli ‘demographic balance’

For Hammad, he knows reality too well.

“I’m not optimistic about the call,” he said. “I just feel like it’s buying time, but only for the inevitable to happen.

“We have all the necessary documents and evidence,” he added. “But the overwhelming feeling is that of fear and seeing our home taken from us and given to the settlers.”

Since the 1970s, the Israeli government has been working to implement a “demographic balance” in Jerusalem at a ratio of 70 to 30, limiting the city’s Palestinian population to 30 percent or less.

This urban planning has been carried out by a number of policies such as the confiscation of land, displacement and settlement of Palestinian neighborhoods.

On November 26, the Jerusalem District Court authorized the expulsion of 87 Palestinians from the Batan al-Hawa area in the Silwan neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem for the benefit of the Israeli settler group Ateret Cohanim.

The 87 Palestinian residents of Batan al-Hawa have lived in their home since 1963.

After taking legal action against the residents, Ateret Cohanim settled 23 Israeli families among 850 Palestinian residents, under tight security.

Other settler organizations, some funded by individuals in the United States, include Nahalat Shimon and the Israel Land Fund.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 689 structures were demolished across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 2020 alone – more than in any full year since 2016 – leaving 869 Homeless Palestinians.

‘Irrevocably political’

Mohammed al-Kurd was just 11 when Jewish settlers forcibly took over half of his home in November 2009 [File: Jaclynn Ashly/Al Jazeera]

For Mohammed al-Kurd, poet and writer of Sheikh Jarrah who is currently studying in New York, the expulsions of Palestinians, which he describes as “forced displacement”, are not just an isolated event.

“It is the rooting of a lasting dispossession movement,” he told Al Jazeera.

“We must always constantly remind people that it is not just a poor Palestinian family [who] for some strange legal reason [is] lose their property. This is [about] hundreds of thousands of Palestinians all over Jerusalem and neighboring cities – Palestine as a whole – who face the vicious fangs of a justice system intrinsically designed to displace them.

Al-Kurd was just 11 when Jewish settlers forcibly took over half of his home in November 2009 and described the sharing with “Brooklyn-like squatters” as “unbearable, intolerable. [and] terrible”.

“They just sit at our house, torment us, harass us, do whatever they can to not only force us to leave the house for the second half hour, but also harass our neighbors to leave their homes in as part of an effort to completely wipe out Palestinian presence in Jerusalem, ”he said.

Hammad, who grew up with al-Kurd, said it was difficult to think and plan ahead for the future.

“I don’t know what will happen if they kick us out,” he said. “This decision came at a time when life is practically at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We take this day after day,” he continued. “Even if we decide to pitch a tent in front of our house and live there, the Israeli government will not allow it.”

Al-Kurd said his family could not afford to rent a place in Jerusalem, and that the only other choice they will have will be to go to the occupied West Bank, where they will lose their residency in Jerusalem and will not be allowed. to come back to the city. again.

“This is the biggest problem here,” he explained. “It’s house demolitions, forced displacement, evictions, but it’s also psychological – losing our ability to return to Jerusalem.

“The way Israel created this to sound like some sort of legal problem – it’s not, it’s irrevocably political.”