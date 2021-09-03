Deployment of passports for vaccines, as well as unruly anti-vaccine protests
A crowd rallying against the Covid-19 vaccination clogged the streets outside a Vancouver hospital this week, haranguing and, in one case, aggression healthcare workers, slowing ambulances, delaying the entry of patients for treatment and disturbing those who are recovering inside.
Kennedy Stewart, the city’s mayor, was among many to quickly condemn its members.
“When I see people blocking healthcare workers who are working hard to save people dying from Covid, it makes me sick,” he wrote on Twitter.
While polls show Canadians opposed to vaccines to be a decided minority, the Vancouver protest was not an isolated event. In British Columbia, protesters were out in Kamloops, Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George and Nanaimo. A downtown Toronto hospital area saw a similar outbreak filled with rabies, and an anti-vaccine group made their way into downtown Montreal.
All of this, of course, followed the angry and often secular protests that followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the federal election campaign, forcing an event to be canceled for security reasons. It was not just Mr. Trudeau or the Liberals who were targeted. Vaccine protesters have come forward twice at Stephen Lecce, the Minister of Education for the Progressive Conservative Government of Ontario. When the protesters learned that Mr. Lecce was not at home, they heckled his neighbors.
Coincidentally or not, public anti-vaccine rabies emerged over the course of a week that resulted in developments in some provinces requiring proof of vaccination for entry into certain public places. Vaccine-verification system in Quebec, which includes a phone app, went into effect on Wednesday. And in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has backed off his long-standing resistance to vaccine passports and announced a program that will be fully implemented by the end of October.
Ford’s announcement means Ontario is now joining British Columbia and Manitoba in addition to Quebec by requiring proof of vaccination for certain activities. (Saskatchewan is working on a vaccination passport, but it has not made vaccinations mandatory for any activity or job.)
There are important differences between the provinces. For example, the Quebec list of places that require vaccination are longer and stricter than Ontario’s when it starts later this month. Eating in a restaurant in Quebec will require vaccination whether indoors or on an outdoor terrace. Ontario’s measure will only apply indoors, raising questions about how patio diners will use washrooms or, in many places, even enter outdoor dining areas.
The reaction of companies is mixed. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce last month called for clear rules on compulsory vaccination governments and vaccine passports. But some individual business owners, especially those with restaurants, have expressed concerns about checking their customers and enforcing the rules.
No province has a general compulsory vaccination policy. But vaccination passports and vaccination warrants from employers or governments have raised privacy and human rights concerns.
I asked Errol Mendes, a professor of law at the University of Ottawa who specializes in human rights, if the mandatory vaccinations were likely to be overturned by a court.
He said a person fired for refusing vaccination under a vaccination mandate issued by an employer could file a complaint under provincial human rights codes. Likewise, unions could argue that the layoffs violate their collective agreements. In the case of government-mandated vaccines, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms would come into play.
“But it is not certain that either of these legal challenges would necessarily succeed,” Professor Mendes said.
It is much more likely, he said, that such a case would follow the pattern set by the Supreme Court of Newfoundland when a provincial travel ban was challenged. She found that the ban did violate part of the charter but was nonetheless legal because it was a reasonable restriction in the context of the pandemic.
Before calling the election, Trudeau said the government would require vaccines for its public servants, workers in federally regulated industries and passengers on trains, planes and cruise ships. Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party, made a similar proposal and even set Monday as the deadline. Erin O’Toole, the Conservative leader, is not in favor of mandatory vaccinations.
As was the case in British Columbia and Quebec, Ontario’s announcement regarding proof of vaccination was immediately followed by an increase in vaccination reservations.
As for the anti-vaccine protesters, there is no immediate sign that they will take the Vancouver mayor’s advice and stay at home. But they are probably not who they claim to be. The Ontario Hospital Association said that, contrary to claims by protesters in Toronto, it believes “the majority of those attending these rallies were not healthcare workers.”
Understanding the mandates of vaccines and masks in the United States
-
- Vaccine rules. On August 23, the Food and Drug Administration Granted Full Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Coronavirus Vaccine for those aged 16 and over, paving the way for an increase in terms of office in both the public and private sectors. Private companies have been increasingly compulsory vaccines for employees. Such mandates are legally authorized and have been confirmed in legal challenges.
- Mask rules. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July advised that all Americans, regardless of their immunization status, wear masks in indoor public places in areas affected by epidemics, a reversal of directions he proposed in May. See where the CDC guidelines would apply, and or states have instituted their own mask policies. The battle over masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state bans.
- College and universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost all of them are in states that voted for President Biden.
- Schools. The two California and New York City introduced vaccination mandates for educational staff. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-aged children are opposed to compulsory vaccines for students, but have been more supportive of mask mandates for students, teachers, and staff who do not have their vaccines.
- Hospitals and medical centers. Many hospitals and large healthcare systems require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the increase in the number of cases fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even among their workforce.
- New York City. Proof of vaccination is required from workers and customers to indoor dining room, gymnasiums, shows and other indoor situations, although the application does not start until September 13. Teachers and other education workers in the city’s vast school system will have to have at least one dose of vaccine by September 27, with no possibility of weekly testing. City hospital employees must also get vaccinated or be tested weekly. Similar rules are in place for New York State employees.
- At the federal level. Pentagon says it will seek to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for the country 1.3 million soldiers in active service “at the latest” by mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees it should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements, and restrictions on most trips.
He has also made it clear that their protests are not welcome.
“By denying the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, they have also inflicted moral damage on healthcare workers who work tirelessly on the front lines to care for sick and dying patients from this dangerous virus,” the group said. “It’s a bitter irony that if any of these anti-vaccine protesters fall ill or seriously ill from Covid, it will be the hospitals and frontline workers they will turn to for treatment. “
