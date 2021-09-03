Deployment of passports for vaccines, as well as unruly anti-vaccine protests

All of this, of course, followed the angry and often secular protests that followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the federal election campaign, forcing an event to be canceled for security reasons. It was not just Mr. Trudeau or the Liberals who were targeted. Vaccine protesters have come forward twice at Stephen Lecce, the Minister of Education for the Progressive Conservative Government of Ontario. When the protesters learned that Mr. Lecce was not at home, they heckled his neighbors.

Coincidentally or not, public anti-vaccine rabies emerged over the course of a week that resulted in developments in some provinces requiring proof of vaccination for entry into certain public places. Vaccine-verification system in Quebec, which includes a phone app, went into effect on Wednesday. And in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has backed off his long-standing resistance to vaccine passports and announced a program that will be fully implemented by the end of October.

Ford’s announcement means Ontario is now joining British Columbia and Manitoba in addition to Quebec by requiring proof of vaccination for certain activities. (Saskatchewan is working on a vaccination passport, but it has not made vaccinations mandatory for any activity or job.)

There are important differences between the provinces. For example, the Quebec list of places that require vaccination are longer and stricter than Ontario’s when it starts later this month. Eating in a restaurant in Quebec will require vaccination whether indoors or on an outdoor terrace. Ontario’s measure will only apply indoors, raising questions about how patio diners will use washrooms or, in many places, even enter outdoor dining areas.