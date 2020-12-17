Denmark toughens rape law to include sex without consent
Denmark toughened its rape law on Thursday by criminalizing sex without explicit consent, a long-awaited victory for survivors of assault and human rights groups.
To lay a rape charge, the law previously required evidence of violence, threats, or evidence that the victim was unable to repel the assault. But the new legislation broadens the definition.
“Now it becomes clear that if both parties do not agree to have sex, it is rape,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said after lawmakers approved the unanimously the measure, which takes effect on January 1.
Denmark regularly runs indexes on gender equality and access to justice. Its sexual assault laws already criminalized marital rape, and the legal definition of rape includes acts other than sexual intercourse.
However, Danish women’s organizations accused law enforcement and the judiciary of failing to protect the victims. And in a report released last year, Amnesty International denounced what it called “pervasive “ rape culture ” and endemic impunity for rapists.
Women’s organizations and survivors of assault who campaigned for change have welcomed the new legislation, saying it is long overdue.
“Rape is violence in itself,” said Kirstine Holst, a 41-year-old freelance journalist and assault survivor. “You shouldn’t need other types of violence to prove it.”
Even politicians who once opposed the introduction of a consent-based law have changed their stance amid the campaigning rights groups. Soren Pape Poulsen, a Tory lawmaker and former justice minister, initially argued that introducing such a measure would be impractical, but he started supporting it last year after listening to a woman who had been assaulted.
“Dear @amnesty. Thank you very much for putting this on the agenda, ”he written on Twitter in March. “We need to make sure that Danish law reflects the fact that sex should always be voluntary. It is extremely important to bring justice to victims of sexual assault.
In 2014, Denmark ratified a European treaty, known as the Istanbul Convention, according to which consent should be at the heart of rape law. But it took the country years to implement the agreement.
“It was time to get up to speed,” said Helena Jansen, President of the Danish Women’s Society.
She also said that a closer look at the rankings has shown that Denmark is not the model of gender equality it prides itself on being.
The Nordic country went from fifth position in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report in 2014 to 14th this year.
“Both internationally and domestically, Denmark has this image of a paradise for gender equality,” said Anna Blus, researcher at Amnesty International who studies sexual violence laws across Europe. “But when you start to scratch the surface, you realize that’s not really the case.”
About 11,400 women a year are victims of rape or attempted rape in Denmark, according to the Ministry of Justice. More than half are under 25.
Last year, just over 1,600 rapes or attempted rapes were reported to the police and 314 resulted in convictions in a country of 5.8 million people.
Women’s rights activists said those numbers did not represent the full extent of the problem, as many victims have little confidence in the police or the justice system.
“When they come forward,” Ms. Blus said of survivors, “they start an obstacle course that often begins with the police and questions steeped in rape myths and gender stereotypes.”
Many survivors across the country have publicly said they were assaulted and called for a change in mentality.
Trine Svensson, a 51-year-old employee at the Ministry of Higher Education and Science who said she was subjected to a violent assault in 2017, said she had trusted her country’s legal system until that she finds herself caught.
Ms Svensson said her attacker had been convicted of rape, but it had taken years and two courts to convict him. She added that under the new law, judges could have challenged the man who assaulted her more strongly.
Nina Beck Hansen, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Southern Denmark who has studied reports of rape in the country, said the new legislation will play an important role in how the public defines and talks about rape.
“Now it’s a matter of consent, of saying yes,” Ms. Beck Hansen said. “And it’s up to both parties to make sure there is consent.”
Yet women’s rights activists and researchers say the country still struggles with misconceptions about sexual violence.
“A lot of people in Denmark still think that a rapist is some kind of monster jumping out from behind a bush to attack you while you come home at night, and some victims don’t see forced sex as rape,” he said. Ms. Hansen said. the president of the Danish Women’s Society.
On Thursday, the Justice Department also announced plans to create a 24/7 hotline for victims of assault and update the sex education curriculum in primary and secondary schools. He also said he would set up specialized teams in each police district to improve the way rape cases are handled and to “build victims’ confidence that their case will be taken seriously.”
Denmark is the 12th country in Europe to pass a consent-based rape law, joining Belgium, Britain, Germany, Greece and Ireland, among others.
France recently updated its legislation on sexual violence but ignored calls to pass a rape law based on consent. And many other nations still do not respect the European rights treaty despite having ratified it.
Sweden, one of the last countries to adopt such a law, did so in 2018 with simple language: “Sex has to be voluntary – if it isn’t, it’s illegal.” The number of rape convictions increased by 75% from 2017 to 2019, according to government statistics.
Rape survivors and organizations in Denmark have said they hope their country will soon follow a similar path.
“The previous law expected women to behave in ways that it was not possible to maintain,” said Ms Holst, who said a former friend sexually assaulted her in 2017 She went to the police two days later.
“I didn’t leave right after because I was in shock,” she said. “I said no, but you can’t use that as evidence in court.”
The former friend was acquitted in 2018.
“The new consent-based rape law no longer expects a woman to fight her rapist,” Ms. Holst said. “He expects the man not to rape.”