Denmark toughens rape law to include sex without consent

Denmark toughened its rape law on Thursday by criminalizing sex without explicit consent, a long-awaited victory for survivors of assault and human rights groups.

To lay a rape charge, the law previously required evidence of violence, threats, or evidence that the victim was unable to repel the assault. But the new legislation broadens the definition.

“Now it becomes clear that if both parties do not agree to have sex, it is rape,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said after lawmakers approved the unanimously the measure, which takes effect on January 1.

Denmark regularly runs indexes on gender equality and access to justice. Its sexual assault laws already criminalized marital rape, and the legal definition of rape includes acts other than sexual intercourse.