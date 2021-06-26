Denmark move past Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Denmark beat Wales 4-0, setting up a quarter-final clash with either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic on July 3.

Dominant Denmark beat Wales 4-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the European Championship on Saturday and continue a wave of positive emotion generated by sympathy for Christian Eriksen.

The midfielder, who is recover from cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opener, was recalled at the start of the last 16 games in Amsterdam, again inspiring his teammates.

Forward Kasper Dolberg scored in every half while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also scored late as Denmark dominated Wales 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Dolberg, who was making his first start in the tournament, put his side ahead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute, winding into the skylight from outside the box.

He doubled Denmark’s advantage in Amsterdam early in the second half, hopping mercilessly on a loose ball after Wales failed to clear a cross after a galloping run down the right wing from Dolberg’s striking partner, Martin Braithwaite.

Braithwaite missed a glaring opportunity to add Denmark’s lead, but Maehle sealed the victory in the 88th minute.

Denmark’s Andreas Christensen celebrates after Denmark’s 4-0 win [Olaf Kraak/Pool/AP photo]

Wales’ frustrations boiled over when Harry Wilson was sent off for a savage tackle on Maehle in added time.

Braithwaite eventually got the goal he dreamed of by scoring to death, although he had to wait for the goal to be awarded following a lengthy VAR review.

The victory takes Denmark to the last eight mainlanders for only the second time since their surprise title victory in 1992 and sets a date in Baku with either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic next Saturday.

“Completely crazy”

Denmark, who have garnered the support of many neutrals since Eriksen’s cardiac arrest earlier in the tournament, were playing away from Copenhagen for the first time in the tournament but could still count on solid support.

Thousands of Danes descended on the Dutch capital and outnumbered their Welsh counterparts at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Wales saw a flurry of early attacks and talisman Gareth Bale almost gave them an early lead when he went looking for the goal from a distance and narrowly missed the target.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side were also without injured striker Yussuf Poulsen, who scored in the 2-1 loss to Belgium and won 4-1 over Russia, which propelled them into the last 16.

However, a sign of the unity of the team, the player joined his team on the field to sing the national anthem before kick-off, alongside the substitutes and the technical staff.

Dolberg more than made up for Poulsen’s absence, giving Denmark the advantage after Wales got off to the best start.

Danish players celebrate after Denmark’s Martin Braithwaite scores his team’s fourth goal [Olaf Kraak/Pool/AP photo]

Denmark have hardly looked back since then, dominating possession and odds as Wales failed to recreate the fighting spirit of their famous semi-final race in France five years ago .

” This is completely crazy. In fact, I don’t know how I feel. It’s total madness. It’s surreal. This is where it all started for me, and to play here again in this setting was insane, ”Dolberg, who previously played for Ajax, told Danish channel DR.

Meanwhile, Welsh captain Bale said his players were ‘frustrated and angry but I’d rather we come out like this kicking and screaming than firing and doing nothing’.

“We missed an opportunity, but one thing we can’t fault is the effort the boys showed. I am still so proud of them.

Danish defender Joakim Maehle, left, consoles Joe Rodon of Wales at the end of his last 16 game [Olaf Kraak/Pool/AP photo]