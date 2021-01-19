World
Denmark makes homeless people a priority in vaccine rollout – Times of India
COPENHAGEN: Denmark announced on Tuesday that it will include the homeless among those given priority for Covid-19 vaccines, after calls from charities and officials to care for the vulnerable group.
The Scandinavian country began vaccinations on December 27 and is currently among the fastest in the European Union, in terms of jabs per capita, in the deployment of the vaccine.
The Danish strategy has been divided into 12 priority groups, of which the first five are currently offered the vaccine, although this also depends on the region in which they live.
“Homeless and socially vulnerable people who are particularly at risk are vaccinated in category 5,” the Ministry of Social Affairs said in a statement.
People in the group who are not considered particularly at risk will always be “prioritized before the general population,” he added.
According to social services, Denmark has around 6,500 homeless people, and the decision follows calls from charities and elected officials who have pointed to an increased risk of transmission among the homeless.
“There is an urgent need to prioritize our most vulnerable, the people who live on the streets, those who need help the most and the most complex. Vaccines + aid package – now! the legal aid group Gadejuristen (The Street Lawyers) said in a post on Facebook.
Almost three percent of the Danish population have already received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 0.5 percent have also received the second dose, making Denmark one of the leading countries in the EU.
