Denmark lifts the last of its coronavirus restrictions.
Denmark lifted the last of its coronavirus restrictions, effectively declaring the virus no longer a “critical threat to society” and allowing the country to return to a semblance of prepandemic normal.
“This can only be done because we have come a long way with the rollout of vaccination, we have strong epidemic control and because the entire Danish population has made enormous efforts to get here”, Danish Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke said in a statement. A declaration Friday on the lifting of restrictions.
Danish government announced at the end of last month that he would drop the restrictions and pointed to the high vaccination rates in Denmark. As of Saturday, around 76% of the country’s population had received a dose of the vaccine and 73% had been fully immunized, according to data compiled by the New York Times.
While rules lifted on Friday allow Danes to live their lives more freely, foreign travelers will still be subject to certain restrictions, including presenting a negative coronavirus test on arrival or possibly even isolating themselves for 10 days, depending on their origin.
The Danish government has been gradually easing its restrictions on coronaviruses for weeks, including lifting a public transport mask mandate in mid-August. But the rules lifted this week included the expiration of the coronavirus passport requirement she put in place for entry to places like nightclubs.
Mr Heunicke said the Danish government would continue to monitor the pandemic, and would be “ready to act quickly” if the situation worsened.
Denmark has been one of the hardest-hit countries in Scandinavia, although its northern neighbor Sweden, which has avoided severe shutdowns, has fared well. But cases declined in both, and Sweden expects to ease most restrictions from the end of the month.
In contrast, Norway, which, like Finland, had maintained a low number of cases for most of the pandemic, is experiencing the worst outbreak to date. However, deaths remain low thanks to High vaccination rates in Norway – 74 percent of the population have received at least one injection and 64 percent are fully immunized.
