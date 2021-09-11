Denmark lifts the last of its coronavirus restrictions.

Denmark lifted the last of its coronavirus restrictions, effectively declaring the virus no longer a “critical threat to society” and allowing the country to return to a semblance of prepandemic normal.

“This can only be done because we have come a long way with the rollout of vaccination, we have strong epidemic control and because the entire Danish population has made enormous efforts to get here”, Danish Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke said in a statement. A declaration Friday on the lifting of restrictions.

Danish government announced at the end of last month that he would drop the restrictions and pointed to the high vaccination rates in Denmark. As of Saturday, around 76% of the country’s population had received a dose of the vaccine and 73% had been fully immunized, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

While rules lifted on Friday allow Danes to live their lives more freely, foreign travelers will still be subject to certain restrictions, including presenting a negative coronavirus test on arrival or possibly even isolating themselves for 10 days, depending on their origin.