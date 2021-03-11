Denmark is suspending the use of AstraZeneca injections due to concerns about blood clots.
Denmark suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about links to an increased risk of blood clots, the Danish health authority said Thursday.
All use of the vaccine is now halted for at least 14 days after several severe cases of clots were reported among people who had received the vaccine, national broadcaster DR reported.
The Danish Medicines Agency said in a statement that it was investigate the death of a person vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine which has developed a blood clot.
Danish Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke posted on Twitter confirming that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been suspended, “following a signal of possible serious side effects in the form of fatal blood clots”.
“It is not currently possible to conclude that there is a connection,” he added. “We acted early, this needs to be fully investigated.”
In total, just over 142,000 people in Denmark, which has a population of around six million, received an injection of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company.
As of February 28, Britain had administered 9.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Britain’s medicine watchdog, the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency, has not publicly expressed any concerns about blood clots. “The number and nature of the suspected adverse reactions reported so far is not unusual compared to other types of commonly used vaccines,” the agency said.
In the Danish Medicines Agency’s statement, Tanja Erichsen, division director, said: “We don’t yet know if the blood clots and Danish death are caused by the vaccine, but it is currently being investigated. a thorough investigation. safe side. “
Danish health authority reported several such cases reported across Europe and said it would await further investigation by the European Medicines Agency, the European Union’s drug regulatory body.
Wednesday, the European agency said There is no indication that two Austrian cases – one in which a patient died after blood clots formed and the other in which a patient was hospitalized with a similar condition – were linked to the use of the vaccine.
The use of the specific batch of the vaccine causing the cases in Austria was suspended in the country, then also in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg. The European Medicines Agency said a quality defect was “unlikely” but said the lot would be investigated further.
Soren Brostrom, Director of the National Board of Health in Denmark, said: “We are in the midst of the largest and most important vaccination deployment in Danish history. And right now, we need all the vaccines we can get. Therefore, putting one of the vaccines on hold is not an easy decision. “
“But precisely because we are vaccinating so many of them,” he added, “we also need to respond with timely care when we become aware of possible serious side effects.
Jasmina Nielsen and Benjamin Mueller contributed reporting.