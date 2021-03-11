Denmark is suspending the use of AstraZeneca injections due to concerns about blood clots.

Denmark suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about links to an increased risk of blood clots, the Danish health authority said Thursday.

All use of the vaccine is now halted for at least 14 days after several severe cases of clots were reported among people who had received the vaccine, national broadcaster DR reported.

The Danish Medicines Agency said in a statement that it was investigate the death of a person vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine which has developed a blood clot.

Danish Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke posted on Twitter confirming that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been suspended, “following a signal of possible serious side effects in the form of fatal blood clots”.