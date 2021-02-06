Denmark advances on North Sea ‘energy island’

The largest construction project in Danish history will be majority owned by the Danish government.

Denmark says it has approved plans to build an artificial island in the North Sea that could generate wind power for at least three million homes.

Parliament adopted an environmental policy framework in June to reduce the country’s CO2 emissions by 70 percent by 2030, which included plans for the world’s first ‘energy poles’ on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm and in the North Sea.

On Thursday, Parliament went further by approving a plan to place the North Sea hub on an artificial island, with a wind farm that will initially provide three gigawatts (GW) of electricity.

According to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, this could later be raised to 10 GW – enough for 10 million households – far more than what is needed for Denmark’s population of 5.8 million. ‘inhabitants.

“It is clear that this is too much for Denmark alone and that is also why we see this as part of a bigger European project,” Climate Minister Dan Jorgensen said, adding that Denmark also wanted to export excess energy to the rest of Europe.

The plans also call for the use of “electrolysis” to extract hydrogen for the production of renewable fuels for things like shipping.

The island, “the largest construction project in Danish history”, will be majority owned by the Danish government in partnership with private companies and is expected to cost around 210 billion Danish kroner ($ 34 billion, $ 28 billion ‘euros).

Rather than a traditional offshore wind farm, the island will function as an “energy hub” allowing connections from wind farms and cables in other countries to efficiently distribute incoming energy.

Its final size has not yet been decided, but it is expected to cover between 120,000 and 460,000 square meters (about 1.3 to 5 million square feet), according to the ministry.

Innovative transition

The total number of wind turbines has not been finalized either, but estimates vary between 200 and 600 units on “an unprecedented scale”, with the blade tips reaching 260 meters (850 feet) above the sea.

While the project is a step in the plan to provide enough power to electrify Denmark, Jorgensen also said he hoped the project could offer guidance to large countries looking to transition their societies in the face of the climate change.

“We know that as a small country, responsible for only about 0.1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, it doesn’t matter for the climate what we actually do in Denmark,” he said. .

“We hope he will have a greater influence by influencing others.”

The next steps for the project include environmental impact assessments and discussions with potential investors, so construction is still a few years away.

According to the ministry, initial construction is expected to begin around 2026 and be completed between 2030 and 2033.