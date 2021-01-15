Dengue – an epidemic within a pandemic in Peru

International Year of Volunteers: Volunteer mediator in Peru helps local woman solve her problem, 2001. Credit: UN Photo

NEW YORK, Jan. 15 (IPS) – As the world grapples with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Peru still faces an epidemic it has not been able to control – the disease virus transmitted by mosquitoes known as dengue fever.

With nearly 56,400 confirmed cases in December, Peru is suffering from the worst dengue outbreak since 2017, when the virus infected more than 68,000 people. The disease, coupled with the novel coronavirus crisis, has exposed thousands of people to malnutrition and water-borne illnesses.

Although death rates are low for dengue cases, nutritious nutrition and immediate health responses are needed to control the disease. And, above all, prevention is key to managing future epidemics, as the dengue-causing mosquito, Aedes aegypti, is spreading into new territories in Peru. As informal settlements and urbanization increase, so do Aedes larvae, which grow in stagnant water accumulated in cans or pots.

“Dengue has become endemic in many parts of Peru whereas before it was mainly found in areas of the tropical ecosystem,” said a researcher from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Washington DC, pointing out the regions of Madre de Dios, Loreto Ucayali and San Martin, among others. “It’s normal to find dengue near the Amazon, but now we can find it in desert-like areas. It should be easier to control dengue, but it is difficult to control urbanization.”

The epidemic

Peru’s dengue crisis began in October 2019 when cases increased in the Madre de Dios region in the southeast of the country. The government quickly dispatched the armed forces to fumigate people’s homes and kill the larvae while issuing recommendations to avoid the virus.

As a result, the spread of the virus slowed in November, with Health Minister Elizabeth Hinostroza saying dengue cases in Madre de Dios had declined by 30%, as reported by local points of sale.

But the respite was short-lived. In February, the government declared dengue a health emergency, increasing resources dedicated to fighting the virus. By the time the coronavirus pandemic hit Peru, dengue had spread to 17 regions, including Junin and Ica.

Yet the country lacked the resources to deal with a pandemic and an epidemic simultaneously.

Protests erupted in early March in the Loreto region in northeastern Peru over a lack of medical care for those infected. With airborne COVID-19 attacking the country and mandatory lockdowns in place, fumigations have become difficult, if not impossible, to carry out. In addition, some of the symptoms of the coronavirus, such as headaches, were similar to those generated by dengue.

In October 2020, Peru sounded the alarm again by “strengthening the health response to the control and prevention of dengue fever”. By the end of the year, the COVID-19 pandemic had claimed nearly 38,400 lives, high unemployment rates and a growing informal economy. (The underground economy may have grown from 70% to 80% or 90% since the pandemic hit Peru, say local points of sale.)

In the background, dengue continued to spread.

On December 9, the National Center for Epidemiology, Disease Prevention and Control, linked to the Ministry of Health, sent an alert, warning that Peru was the third country in the Americas region with the highest death rate from dengue fever. The Dominican Republic and Venezuela came out on top.

But what does dengue do?

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease prevalent in the tropics because it is “influenced by precipitation, temperature, relative humidity and rapid unplanned urbanization,” says the World Health Organization (WHO ). The Aedes aegypti species is also the vector of other viruses such as chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika.

As climate change and urbanization increase, mosquitoes find new places to hatch. “If new areas warm up, the Aedes vector will grow,” the PAHO researcher tells IPS. “We can now find it at higher altitudes than before.”

The consequences of the disease vary, notes the WHO in a note of June 23, 2020. Symptoms can range from those similar to the flu to “severe hemorrhages, organ damage and / or plasma leakage”. In either case, the virus can also affect women and anemia disproportionately.

“Dengue has an impact on an individual’s iron levels, which can be particularly crucial for pregnant women,” says Angel Muñoz, a climate variability researcher at the International Research Institute, part of the Earth Institute. from Columbia University. “Anemias are more likely to contract the disease.”

Malnutrition

Patients with dengue usually suffer from high levels of dehydration and lack of nutrients, so water and nutrient intake is essential.

The recommended diets are high in vegetables with vitamins A, C, and K, such as spinach and beets, fruits with these latter two vitamins, such as citrus, and nuts with protein.

However, in Peru, access to safe drinking water can be difficult in some regions and marginal areas, where stagnant water is plentiful. For example, in the Loreto region, only 45.4% of the population consumed drinking water via public infrastructure in 2019, notes the country’s National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) in a report. Report 2020.

This lack of access to drinking water accentuates the impact of dengue fever and leads to other problems of malnutrition. the Food sustainability index, developed by the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition and the Economist Intelligence Unit, notes that “poor sanitation and lack of clean water contribute to malnutrition resulting from diarrhea.” On the other hand, according to the index, “improved sanitation and better water services also help fight hunger in the world”.

In addition to these infrastructure problems, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warns last report that malnutrition increased in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reinforcing the ubiquity of dengue. “Over the past five years, the situation has worsened with an increase of 13.2 million people suffering from undernutrition,” said the FAO.

How to prevent dengue

Prevention is essential in the fight against dengue, both through forecasting and awareness campaigns carried out by public institutions.

Research has shown a relationship between climate models and the mosquito’s life cycle, as explained in the paperAeDES: a next generation surveillance and forecasting system for the environmental adequacy of disease transmission in Aedes, written by Muñoz and other researchers.

“There is a relationship between environmental conditions such as temperature, precipitation and humidity, and the mosquito’s life cycle,” he told IPS. “It is possible to make reliable climate forecasts and to predict the likelihood of the disease spreading.”

Following this article, the IRI team designed a tool to monitor and predict the environmental suitability transmitted by Aedes, which could be used by policy makers to predict the potential impact of dengue.

However, predicting the likelihood of dengue is not enough, as the information has to reach the people. Muñoz notes that awareness campaigns are essential to make sure the public knows how the disease is spread. “Recipients with standing water or large discharges create the perfect habitat for the mosquito.”

Through the Ministry of Health, the Peruvian government has launched awareness campaigns in the past, its latest being “Dengue kills. Kill the mosquito!”

This campaign emphasized the elimination of the species’ breeding grounds, both by preventive measures and by fumigation. Some of his recommendations include:

“If you have flower pots or aquatic plants, clean the containers every two days.” every day you water the plants. “

“Close the containers where you store the water.”

But fumigations and awareness campaigns require large amounts of resources. While regions have exclusive budgets to fight mosquito-borne diseases, in recent months some of that money has been used to deal with the pandemic, report Jorge Carrillo and Alicia Tovar for the media outlet. Peruvian survey. Audience eyes.

As a result, populations with less access to information, health care and unfavorable socio-economic conditions remain more at risk because they are more likely to keep cans or planters to conserve water.

“We need tools to understand the impact of environmental factors on the seasonality of dengue. If we have a detailed system that shows who might be most at risk and where and when dengue could spread, we could strengthen prevention strategies, ”Muñoz concludes.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram